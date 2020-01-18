MLK Freedom March Monday

BEEVILLE – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Participants will congregate at the Bee County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. and march to the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 108 Burke St. for a commemorating service. 

The keynote speaker will be Pastor Michael Brown, senior pastor of the True Vision Baptist Church in San Antonio. The San Antonio native is a 1994 Cum Laude graduate of American Baptist College in Nashville, Tennessee, and he is a regular host on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

For more information, call Martha Stovall at 361-362-3806.