The Beeville Art Museum is prepping for its monthly Toddler Time event on July 13. This event is designed to help toddlers ages 1 to 4 years old develop creative thinking skills.
“We just want to see them having a good time pretending and thinking outside of their normal box,” said Corlie Weed, assistant director for the Beeville Art Museum.
The children will have “On the Moon” by Anna Milbourne read to them. Afterwards, they will work with different age appropriate materials to create space themed artwork. The children will also be encouraged to pretend they are on the moon and imagine what that must be like.
Toddler Time is something the Beeville Art Museum hosts every month. Last month, children played outside and played with chalk. They also created their own bubble wand to blow bubbles.
Planning Toddler Time always begins with a book the children will have read to them. From there, the Beeville Art Museum puts together a series of activities that match the theme of the book they just had read to them.
Toddler Time in August has not had an official announcement yet. However, Weed has said the book they will be reading to the children will be “Pignic” by Matt Phelan.
The next Toddler Time event will take place on July 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Admission is free and no sign up is necessary. The monthly event is paid for by the Joe Barnhart Foundation.
Toddler Time is not a drop-off event. An adult must accompany a child and participate with them.
