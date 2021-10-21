Our old greenhouse has gotten quite dilapidated. We knew we needed to tear it down. So, this past week, we pulled down the ragged plastic and loaded up the old boards. When we picked up one board, a peculiar little lizard looked up at us, dazed. Its skin was pinkish-grey with a few darker blotches. It looked like it could get sunburned easily. We captured it and examined it more closely.
It was small, no longer than five inches, including the tail. Its eyes were large with vertical pupils. It stared at us, unblinking. Could it even blink? Its toes were enlarged and rounded. Could those be suction cups on its feet? We needed a closer look and to do some research.
This odd little lizard was a gecko, or as it is more poetically known, a moon lizard. Geckos belong to a sub-order of lizards. There are two main families: the “eyelid geckos,” which have moveable eyelids and no toe pads, and the “eyelid-less” Gekkonidae. The eyelid geckos are represented by two species native to the arid regions of Texas. The family Gekkonidae, however, “includes 917 species worldwide, 11 of which have been introduced into the United States. Of these, only one species has become widely established in Texas”: the Mediterranean Gecko.
Although it is uncertain exactly how the Mediterranean Gecko made its way to the U.S., it is most likely that the first ones were stowaways on cargo ships from the Mediterranean area. The first report of one was in Key West, Florida, in 1915. Since then, this adaptable little lizard has become almost ubiquitous across a wide swath of the southern United States, particularly around human habitation. Its spread has been helped along by the pet trade as the Mediterranean Gecko is cute and easy to keep in captivity.
Geckos are primarily nocturnal insectivores. Although the “eyelid geckos” are ground-dwelling predators on insects, they lack the toepads of the Gekkonidae geckos. It’s these remarkable toe pads that give the Mediterranean Geckos an incredible advantage. They can climb walls, walk across ceilings and even scoot over slick panes of glass in pursuit of insect prey.
How do these special toe pads work? They are not suction cups as was initially thought. The sticky toe pads are not even really “sticky” in the usual sense. The toes have thin sheets of tissue edged with hair-like setae that adhere to surfaces using “intermolecular van der Waals forces.” Dr. Kellar Autumn and his team at Lewis and Clark University discovered the gecko’s unique dry adhesive bio-mechanisms in the early 2000s. Dr. Autumn went on to found a whole “new field of study at the interface of biology, physics and materials science.” Gecko-like synthetic nanostructures are a marvel of futuristic technology! Dr. Autumn is convinced that “had geckos not evolved their sticky feet, humans would not have invented adhesive nanostructures.”
All this science aside, geckos are pretty charismatic creatures. No wonder the most famous gecko of all is the Geico© gecko. Invented by the Martin Advertising Agency in 1999, the Geico© gecko has been around for more than 20 years. Martin, as he is officially named, is actually an amalgam of several gecko species. He is basically a “bipedal, anthropomorphic Gold Dust Day Gecko, with large black eyes.” This brightly colored species is a native of Madagascar but has been introduced to Hawai’i and various Pacific islands. The Geico© animation gecko has eyelids, but the Day Geckos do not. In this feature, Martin is unlike our Mediterranean Geckos. To keep their vision clear, Mediterranean Geckos must clean their corneas periodically with their tongues. Have you noticed the Geico© gecko wiping his eyes with his tongue? If he has eyelids, he shouldn’t have to.
I will be watching the Geico© commercials more closely in the future. I will also be searching for the Mediterranean Geckos in my garage and greenhouse. I want to see those amazing feet in action! And I want to see them lick their eyeballs with their tongues! Don’t you?