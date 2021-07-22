Morris to celebrate centennial birthday

Oliver “Ollie” L. Morris, a lifelong Tuleta resident, will be celebrating his 100th birthday this month. Morris is a retired rancher and father of five who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII as an engineer I waist gunner on a B-24 Bomber. He is a deacon of the First Baptist Church in Tuleta and former president of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department.
The Bee County VFW #9170 will honor him with a reception on Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VFW hall, located at 1801 S. Washington St.
The following Saturday, July 31, his family will host a party for him at the Tuleta Baptist Church, starting at 10:30 a.m. for all his friends and family.