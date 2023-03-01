Special to the Bee-Picayune
Beeville Career & Technology Education (CTE) Animation classes had the opportunity to dig a bit deeper into their subject area, learning about the real-world applications of animation design from real-life animator Warren Anderson.
Anderson, a graduate of A.C. Jones High School works with Don Bluth Studios, Bluth Fables and other movie animation studios and animators. Anderson shared a few of his current projects, including a couple of pilot screen grabs he and other animators have been collaborating on, sharing that a large majority of his work is created in Clip Studio Paint, Photoshop, and a program called Blender.
Students were intrigued by his work with Don Bluth Studios and the level of privacy regarding the products under development, but Anderson was able to share some of his ongoing work with Bluth Fables. Students were able to ask questions about technique and gain insight into how they can pursue similar work in the future.
Animation student Caleb McMullen and Anderson shared an in-depth conversation about various platforms and the work McMullen was doing now at A.C. Jones High School and his plans for the future.
“I have a real passion for this work. I truly enjoy creating videos and animations and am looking forward to continuing it in college,” shared McMullen with Anderson.
Anderson wished McMullen continued success, sharing, “I have learned to make networking a key piece of managing my portfolio. You never know when someone will need you to support a project they are working on with a specific animation skill that you may be really good at and refer you to the project lead.” He provided lots of great examples on how students can begin building their networks and portfolios now, even while still in high school.
“Visits with professionals in the industry are key to student success,” shared CTE Multimedia Instructor Anna Marina Garza. “Students have the opportunity to see their skills track forward and how what they are learning in our classrooms today will provide an exciting career path for them later. They can see their futures through the eyes and experiences of someone that has the same love for their subject area and how they have built a life and career.”