Watching daughter Elena on the CBS Sunday Morning Show July 10 was a special treat for us.
The program featured the American Academy at Rome, where Elena is one of this year’s 30 fellows with Rome prizes for self-directed study programs. “There are architects, designers and performance artists … it’s a veritable Noah’s Ark of creative people,” she says.
Elena is researching the film stock of Italian cinema, the analog technology that made the 20th century legible and memorable for us.
The ten-month fellowship, plus room and board at the academy, makes it possible for her and approximately 30 other people to work on their projects, to foster new ideas and bring them back to the U.S., according to Elizabeth Rodini, interim director of the program.
Well-known writers who have spent time at the academy include Aaron Copland, Thornton Wilder, Robert Penn Warren, Oscar Hijuelos and Elizabeth Murray. Anthony Doerr wrote his Pulitzer prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See” at the academy in 2014.
Also featured on the Sunday morning program on the academy were two of Elena’s colleagues: musical artist Igor Santos, who has recorded several of Rome’s fountains, then composed music based on their sounds, and Brooklyn sculptor William Villalongo.
The Rome Prize includes classical studies, ancient studies, medieval studies, modern Italian studies, architecture, design, historic preservation, art conservation, landscape architecture, musical composition, visual art and literature.
Elena says that they enjoy sharing their works and ideas with their fellow participants. At the end of the year, they’ll take their new ideas home to the U.S. to share.
We not only enjoyed seeing Elena on TV, but also hearing from friends and family from many parts of the U.S. who watched the segment which included her. Too bad the program didn’t mention that she grew up in Beeville.
Meantime, back on this side of the Atlantic, daughter Mariana and her colleague Benjamin Hebblethwaite have recently been recognized for their translation of a book about Haitian history.
A reviewer wrote, “Forty-four years after its first publication, ‘Ti dife bouli dife boule sou istoria Ayiti’ (1977), originally written in Kreyol, is now available to an English-speaking readership, thanks to its brilliant translation by Mariana Past and Benjamin Hebblethwaite.”
This work is an in depth analysis of the Haitian Revolution, showing how the conflicts between and among the social classes in Saint-Domingue have shaped the future of Haiti. Mariana has done graduate research in Haiti on several occasions.
And in South Texas, I have been enjoying lots of good reading. For our reading discussion group (which anyone is welcome to join – just send me a message at kaypast@gmail.com if you are interested), I recently read “Nomadland,” by Jessica Bruder.
It’s about people who live in their RVs or campers because they can’t afford to rent or buy an apartment or house. The book made me feel quite well-off, since we have our own home to live in, and so do all our friends. I think most of those described in the book lived in California, Washington state or Oregon, where rent and home prices are much higher than in South Texas.
However, we South Texans who own our own homes and property can be thankful that we can afford to do so.
Reading is one of the best activities for our hot, dry days. A good rain would be a wonderful treat. This morning I noticed that one of our cenizo bushes is in full bloom, and that is supposed to be a prediction of rain. I hope it’s right.