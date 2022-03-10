There has been quite a lot of talk around my kingdom, by my peeps, about the Kat’s first year. I do not know what a year is, but I definitely know the Kat they are talking about. Me.
My assumption is that a year is a space of time, so we will move forward with that, knowing that time don’t matter to me.
You’ll remember the day I took over here, it was Uri cold. The backdoor was opened, so I walked through, into the warmth and, in doing so, changed the direction of this place and the lives of my soon to be peeps, forever.
The big takeaway is that these human peeps are more challenging to train than crickets. The crickets behave because they know if they don’t, I will eat them. I usually eat the crickets anyway, unless one of these neurotic peeps steps nervously in and swats the terrified cricket out of my temporary grasp.
Of course, they quickly realize that if they are going to stop me from eating this sumptuous, protein filled, snack, they will have to pick it up. And a peep picking a cricket up, does not happen all too often.
Another thing I have learned in this space of time is that none of these peeps like the same food I eat, and that is hard to believe. One of my daily tasks is to vigilantly check the status, variety and volume of the Kat food that Ginger brings in. No one, but this handsome Kat eats this delicious food. I suspect that they are afraid, because if I did catch a peep attempting to eat some of my food, well, the results of my fierce response would probably end up on the front page with the headline: Dumb Peep Tries To Steal Kat Food.
These peeps need continuous entertaining, training and close Kat encounters. To tell you the truth, having to walk around all day, visiting one peep at a time, can wear, even this physically well-conditioned Kat out! Talk about extra, these peeps require an enormous amount of extra attention and rough tongue licking to make it through a day. Some of these peeps act as if they don’t want my visitations or tongue licks, but I know deep down in their cold hearts, they love and cherish all I do.
There is a time, during the time that I spend alone with my thoughts where I have lots of food, water and music, that I really cherish. My extraordinarily luxurious accommodations are to-die-for and now that Ginger has installed a world-class-transistor-sound system, I can listen to Tejano and country music, while I practice my Kat dance moves in seclusion. I do the line dancing when the music is country and the Huapango when the feisty Tejano is playing. Such fun!!
This first year (whatever a year actually is) has been a time of learning and adaptation. My Peeps are learning, and I am learning how difficult it is to teach peeps. All of this has been well worth walking in a warm pressroom on a Uri cold day.
If you are ever in the area, stop in and let’s visit.