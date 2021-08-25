NASA makes Parma’s 90th birthday memorable

A bucket list item – visiting NASA’s Johnson Space Center – has been checked off of Bee County resident Leon Parma’s to-do list.
Celebrating his 90th birthday, Parma visited NASA along with a small entourage including his wife Hilda of Tynan, two daughters and son-in-law of the Houston area, and a niece and her family of Warsaw, Indiana.
“I was humbled by the hospitality of NASA employees,” said Parma. “They were polite, friendly and accommodating. I was blessed to have a memorable visit.”
NASA employee Lindsay Owens helped organize the day and joined in the festivities along with other NASA friends. Parma was able to touch a real space rock, enjoy several tours, climb into a rocket and enjoyed the gift shop to commemorate the visit. Going strong, this Tynan resident intends to visit again perhaps for his 100th birthday.