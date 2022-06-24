Watching the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery and putting his hand on the Vietnam wall were two of the highlights of Ed Cook’s March trip with 19 other South Texas veterans to Washington, D. C.
Honor Flight San Antonio, with funding from Anheuser-Busch, honors veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars with all-expenses paid trips to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials built in their honor. This was Ed’s first trip to Washington, and he thoroughly enjoyed it.
“Someone sent my name in for the trip,” he said. “I don’t know who it was, but I certainly thank them.”
Each participant in the trip was provided with a “guardian” – a helper to provide wheel chair service anytime a lot of walking was required. “I didn’t need a wheel chair,” Ed said. “But it was nice to have a helper.” They were only allowed to take one backpack, so luggage wasn’t an issue.
During their three days in the capital, the veterans visited the Marine Memorial, where a special drill was performed for them; the Navy, Army and Air Force Memorials; and Arlington Cemetery. They also visited the National Air and Space Museum, where they saw the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, helping to end World War II.
They visited the Lincoln Memorial, and would have seen the Washington one, but the night before some young people had trashed it, so they missed that stop. They also saw the Iwo Jima Memorial statue.
At Arlington Cemetery, Ed was impressed by the thousands of monuments to veterans on the hills of the national burial site. When taps was played for the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, he had tears in his eyes.
Ed had heard that when you touch the Vietnam Wall, you feel something. As he held his hand on it, he felt misery, hurt and sad emotions. Again, he wanted to cry.
When the group returned to San Antonio, Anheuser-Busch sponsored a reception for the veterans. “It was an awesome trip,” Ed said.
A native of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a small town 45 minutes southwest of Milwaukee, Ed grew up working on dairy farms. He joined the Navy Jan. 3, 1962, soon after graduating from high school, and was sent to Memphis, Tennessee, for aircraft repair school, and then to Naval Auxiliary Air Station, Chase Field.
In Beeville, he met Rose Sylva, and a year later they were married. He was sent to Louisiana, then to Corpus Christi. When his four years, plus an extension of four months because of Vietnam, in the Navy were completed, the couple lived briefly in Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
However, Rose wanted to come back to Beeville. Ed first worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance in Beeville, and purchased a hair salon business for Rose, since she enjoyed fixing hair. She wasn’t interested in the business aspects, so Ed decided to enroll in the cosmetology department at then Bee County College (Now Coastal Bend College) to learn those details.
He also enjoyed working with people and fixing hair, so he joined Rose at Artistic Hair Design. They had three daughters, plus Rose’s son. Sadly, in 1995, Rose died of pancreatic and liver cancer. “I miss her every day,” Ed says.
He now has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and some live near enough for him to see them frequently.
This October, Ed will have owned and operated Artistic Hair Salon for 50 years. He’ll celebrate his 80th birthday Aug. 25, but has no plans to retire. “I like fixing hair and visiting with my clients, so I plan to keep working as long as I am physically able,” he says.
Of his recent Washington trip, Ed said that he and his tour companions agreed that they may be old, but they would still be available to defend their country against foreign and domestic enemies, if needed.
I think we’re well-protected by those very dedicated vets.