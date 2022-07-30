Those who are looking for a new place to get their hair done will now have a brand new option at Amazing Kutz, located at 2400 N. St. Mary’s St. Amazing Kutz is owned by Adan Torres, with co-owner and longtime hair stylist Celia Torres providing services alongside their staff. Amazing Kutz held its grand opening on July 6.
“I always knew one day I would open my own place, my own hair salon where I could provide great service and at the same time an affordable price and offer extended hours,” said Celia. “I know some people work and sometimes they need a haircut after the hours of the other place I used to work. ... Sometimes that makes it harder for the working class people.”
Celia and Adan decided to open Amazing Kutz now after Celia worked as a stylist for 20 years. Celia said that if she did not open Amazing Kutz now, she may never open it, as she is not too far from retirement.
Celia began her work as a stylist in Florida 20 years ago. The hair salon she worked at was a small locally owned business that specialized in working with children on the spectrum. Celia learned to offer hair service to children who preferred different hair styles and textures. During this time, Celia discovered a passion for cutting and styling hair.
Now that Amazing Kutz is open, Celia is proud to offer multiple services, including highlights, eyebrow waxing, haircuts, hair coloring and perms. Celia and Adan are also receiving help from their daughter, Melissa Torres, along with their staff.
Melissa noted that opening Amazing Kutz offered many new experiences and challenges that they had not faced before.
“We learned what it takes to open up a business,” said Melissa. “It takes a lot of time, a lot of patience and you have to take out a lot of paperwork before you can actually begin to do anything like this. It’s been a lot but it’s always good to learn new things and now we know if we ever decide to open up another location we will be a little more prepared for that.”
Melissa has already said that if Amazing Kutz does well, that she would be willing to run a second location for her parents.
In the handful of days that Amazing Kutz has been open, they have seen a good flow of clients. Many of the customers at Amazing Kutz are drawn in by Celia. Celia has managed to form a rapport with her customers in the 11 years she and her family have spent in Beeville.
“We came from Florida,” said Celia. “... My husband and I are both from Mexico. One thing that encouraged me to open this place is that even with my language and my accent, even though English is my second language, I love my job and I know people. I have a lot of customers and I know people like my work. That’s one of the big reasons that pushed me to open my own place.”
“Her clients had a big part of giving her that push and that extra encouragement to be able to do this for herself and not doubt herself,” said Melissa. “... I feel like, for my mom, she feels like these clients encouraged her and supported her and made her feel comfortable to be able to feel like Beeville was the place to open up her salon.”
Amazing Kutz accepts walk-ins. Customers can also call for an appointment at 361-542-4140. The hair salon also has an Facebook page, Amazing Kutz, where customers and followers can watch for updates. The page also boasts before and after photos of some of its customers.
