Every time I go out in the garden, I have a moment when I’m overwhelmed with all I need to do. Uri left behind so much damage and the only way to overcome the immense amount of work is to complete a small area at a time then move on to the next spot.
A busy schedule has impacted work on the planting beds, delaying removal of freeze damaged material. The delay has been rewarding with the discovery of bromeliads valiantly pushing up amongst the dead. Even more surprising, a few bromeliads survived in large containers located about the garden.
It is slow, tedious work cutting the dead fronds from holly fern and removing the dead grass-like leaves of liriope. Then there are all the leaves from the oak trees – job security! After the numerous loads of garden waste removed from the beds, I have been putting down a layer of cotton burr compost. It’s time to reassess the plantings and come up with a plan to reduce future work loads.
I didn’t expect the Durantas to survive the freeze and was pleasantly surprised to observe their remarkable comeback. The glorious sizable shrubs were reduced to a collection of small sticks after the freeze damage was pruned back. All the experts were predicting the tender shrub’s demise, but I decided to give them a chance. After all, what did I have to lose?
What a joy when I noticed the first tiny green shoots pushing up out of the soil.
I have two of these tender flowering shrubs in the garden – one with dark purple blooms while the other a pale blue and both survived. The dense multi-trunk shrub is covered with glossy leaves and clusters of flowers from summer through the fall. The flowers attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. The blooms are followed by golden drupes (seed).
Be sure to allow plenty of space when planting a Duranta. Sometimes called the Brazilian Sky Flower, the shrub will reach 12 to 15 feet in height and width. It can be planted in sun or partial shade. The more sun it receives the more it flowers. The shrub is considered a root-hardy perennial in South Texas and treated as an annual or tender perennial in the rest of the state.
While the Duranta is a great nectar plant, it will be summer before it blooms, and the rest of the garden has a way to go before it can provide enough food for pollinators. With that in mind, now is a good time to plant fast blooming annuals to provide an immediate food source for pollinators. This will tide them over while plants recover from the freeze.
Herbs to consider for a pollinator rescue garden should include catnip, basil and any of the bee balms. Salvias are another quick blooming plant that will provide nectar for pollinators and seed for birds. Zinnias, sunflowers, cosmos, bush morning glory, asters and pot marigold are a few good plants for fast blooms.
Yarrow (Achilles) is a perennial that enjoys morning sun with a little afternoon shade. The ice from Uri didn’t harm my clumps of yarrow. It remained a lush green even though it was coated in ice. It never exhibited damage, and now the plant is covered in blooms. Yarrow has upright, lacy foliage that forms a rosette and puts up tall bloom stalks with flat-topped clusters of flowers in white, rose, pink, yellow and red. Foliage is mostly evergreen. The old fashioned white ( A. millefolium) is a tough species and the best to grow in our area. The many colored hybrids are beautiful but our heat and humidity makes them short lived. Mature plants reach two feet tall and wide. They should be planted in well-drained soil.
Include some fast growing vines such as native honeysuckle, Mexican flame vine, crossvines and one of my favorites - old fashioned pink coral vine. I have fond memories of coral vine draping fences in my grandmother’s garden, the pink blooms covered with bees singing their summertime song.
Consider adding almond verbena, a highly fragrant shrub that is very attractive to bees and butterflies. Almond verbena is a large woody shrub with white flower spikes that resemble Buddleia. A native of Argentine, the shrub will bloom more if planted in full sun. I’m still hopeful that my almond verbena will come back from the roots.
Providing nectar plants for pollinators is only part of the process. It’s important to provide food for the larval stages. Milkweeds and passion vines are excellent host plants for the larval state of Monarch butterflies. Even thistles have a place in your pollinator garden, serving as host plants for Painted Lady butterflies. Parsley serves as a host plant for swallowtail butterflies. The adult female Swallowtail butterflies will lay their eggs on Dill which will feed their caterpillars. Each type of butterfly has a particular plant it prefers as a host.
Make sure you provide a water source. Many insects get moisture from the plants they consume but still need some supplemental water sources. Leave some open ground for pollinators that are ground-dwelling. If you want to get fancy there are commercial pollinator homes.
Butterflies are able to regulate their temperature by using several behavioral acts. They can’t fly well until their body temperatures to reach between 60 and 108 degrees. To raise temps in muscles that control their wings and legs, butterflies need the sun. Have some rocks in your garden for them to sun on. Don’t forget to include shelter from excessive heat and a place for them to roost.
When you create a pollinator garden, you are replacing habitat that has been reduced or destroyed. We as home gardeners can provide habitat for butterflies to breed, lay eggs and find food. The reward for creating that habitat – a garden filled with ephemeral beauties dancing on summer zephyrs. Magic!
Happy gardening.