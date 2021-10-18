O’Fest to bring beer, music, fun

Three Beeville businesses have put their brainpower into a new fall celebration.
The first Beeville O’Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 3-11 p.m., held on the corner of North Madison Avenue and West Bowie Street. The open lot will be transformed into an Oktober Fest setting thanks to the area’s occupants: K&E Seafood Lounge, Hattie & Hazel’s Catering and La Linea Wine Bar.
O’Fest will fill the fall event slot left by Beeville’s annual Western Week, which was put on hold for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee led by the three businesses, plus representatives from L&F Distribution, Coastal Bend Distillery and the Beeville Chamber of Commerce, have been meeting since September to fill the fun void.
“(We’re) all fairly new; nobody’s been around more than several years ... so it’s been kind of a collective thought, that we would have an Oktober Fest,” said La Linea Wine Bar’s Neil Connors. “Oktober Fest seemed a little time-worn and routine, so we thought, let’s put a little Irish twist in it, call it O’Fest.”
Although the naming comes from Connors’ Irish background, the name does not mean the event is Irish in nature. All customs and heritages are welcome for O’Fest, ready to indulge in what the businesses have to offer.
All three locations (K&E, Hattie & Hazel’s, La Linea) will be serving food and beverages throughout the day. A purchase of a $25 ticket for O’Fest comes with three food items (one from each location), three beverages (one from each location), and a souvenir O’Fest cup displaying the event title. The food and excitement will be held in the back lot of the locales, home to nefarious potholes the committee looks to fix.
“It looks like the planet Mars right now, but we’re gonna grade that parking lot ... so hopefully you’re not likely to break an ankle on your way home,” Connors said.
Standing in smoother territory, the guests of O’Fest will be treated to three bands, with two coming out of the Corpus Christi area. The day kicks off with Alex and The Space Cadets at 3 p.m., followed by Reverend Matt and Lady Kat at 5:30 and The Roaches at 8:30.
“When we opened the wine bar ... we went to an open mic (in Corpus), made some acquaintances; those are people that have been historically playing at our place the first couple months.”
Tickets are available at the Beeville Chamber of Commerce, IBC Bank in Beeville, K&E Seafood Lounge, Hattie & Hazel’s Catering and La Linea Wine Bar.
For more information about the Oct. 16 event, search for “Beeville O’Fest” on Facebook.
