Owner hopeful At the Crossing will spark new ideas, community involvement

BEEVILLE – Rising on the wings – or least that’s how it seemed from the ground when looking up at Cal Garcia, perched on his ladder and covered in paint, as he continued to outline a pair of colorful wings on the side of the a building at 300 W. Corpus Christi St. last week.
The wings, commissioned by the owner of the building (and local philanthropist) Mickie Ochoa, with the blessing of Main Street Director Michelle Treviño, will be used as a backdrop for photo shoots and is open to the community.
“I really just wanted to do something classic but historical,” said Ochoa. Her goal was to do something to downtown that will help beautify it as well as bring the community together and be something that the whole community can use.
The building on which the art is created is also part of that goal, she said. It will be a new venue for birthdays and parties and fun called “At the Crossing” – a name inspired by the history of the location and the railroad tracks which brought Beeville from a small trade town to booming status in the 1880s.
Ochoa says her hope is that this artwork will inspire the community to new ideas of what else can be done to help beautify the area.
“Beeville has been kind of in a rut, and I’d like to see that change,” she says.
The black fade-away markings at the bottom of the mural portray this, she pointed out. The bright colors rising out of a darkened community and the blackness fading away.