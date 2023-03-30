The weekend of March 12 was a warm one. The combination of temperatures in the low 90s, an extra hour of daylight along with the kickoff of Spring Break gave plenty of folks good reason to enjoy some outdoor recreation. The crowds at area parks, lakes and beaches rivaled that of Memorial Day weekend.
There were picnics, barbecues and even a few brave kids splashing in the water. However, what really stood out was the increase in on-the-water activities. Boating, water skiing, jet skiing, wake boarding and paddling. You name it and they were out there.
Since water temperatures still remained cool, I thought it would be a great time to talk about personal flotation devices (PFDs), more commonly referred to as life jackets and life vests.
First off, I was previously a boater education instructor, kayak instructor and a paddle board instructor. I have many years of experience in the design and sale of PFDs, so I am very confident in my ability to educate others on the importance of not only wearing one, but wearing the proper Coast Guard approved PFD to keep you safe.
Before I get into the details, if you plan on partaking in any water sport, take the boater education course offered by Texas Parks and Wildlife. At the very least, go online and read the rules and laws.
Not all PFDs are the same; one size does not fit all. They are classified into five different categories as follows:
• Type I - Common on off-shore ships. They are bulky to wear but will turn an unconscious person face up in the water. These are not common for in-shore use.
• Type II - Typically orange in color and inexpensive. These are suitable in calm waters where rescue is close by. Type II PFDs are legal and can save your life, but they are not suitable for certain boating activities such as skiing.
• Type III - They are designed for calm inland waters. Commonly used for water sports such as fishing, skiing and paddling. Type III PFDs come in varying designs and sizes.
• Type IV - Throwable devices required on most boats.
• Type V - Special use PFDs such as deck suits that provide hypothermia protection.
Always read the label on a PFD to make sure it meets the requirements for its intended use. As you can see, a Type II or Type III is going to be the most commonly used PFD on our local waters. Since a Type II is not suited for all watersport applications, I’ll explain all the ins and outs of the Type III.
Starting around 2010, there was a market explosion of recreational kayak and paddle board sales. In many states, kayak sales surpassed powerboat sales and the popularity is still increasing. In part fueled by paddle sports, the market had to keep up with new designs to meet the need for more comfortable and wearable PFDs. Today, the selection of Type IIIs at most sporting goods stores can be overwhelming. We can start with price. What is your life worth? For less than a month of cell phone bills you can get years of peace and mind, so price should not be an issue.
Choose a PFD that is intended for your main water sport. A snug fitting foam ski vest for skiing, wakeboarding, riding a jet ski or a comfortable pocketed fishing vest or a lightweight open shouldered paddling vest are all just a few of the choices.
PFDs come in all different colors. From experience I would recommend bright, highly visible colors for skiing or paddling. If you plan on fishing, duck hunting or birding, you can find camouflage vests.
For size, just try them on. Make sure it fits comfortably. Type III PFDs come in all sizes. It’s very important to pay attention to the weight restrictions, especially with youth PFDs.
For years, the PFD industry overlooked the fact that men and women have different bodies. Now that that has changed, there are now PFDs for the ladies.
There is yet another alternative in Type III PFDs for the ladies called inflatables that are designed for maximum comfort. There are two styles, an over the heard horse-collar type or one that can be worn around the waist
Both are armed with a CO2 cartridge. You can choose an automatic deployment type that inflates when it comes in contact with water or a manual deployment that will inflate only when you choose to pull a handle. They can be pricey and the CO2 cartridges need to be replaced every few years. In most states, an inflatable must be worn to be considered legal. Hopefully these tips will make things easier as you wander through racks and racks of colorful life jackets. Make an investment in yourself and your life and wear one. A PFD can save your life and odds are, by wearing one, you won’t risk the life of someone else needing to come to your rescue.