It was just after midnight. My husband had gone to let the dogs out for their nightly ramble. Since it was his turn, I rolled over and continued to doze. Suddenly, I sat bolt upright: There was a terrible smell coming from the AC vents. It smelled like burning rubber or an electrical fire! I called out, “What’s that awful odor?” I fumbled to the living room, where one of the dogs was rolling on the sofas and dog beds. Robert rapidly ushered the dog back out. He said she had gotten sprayed by a skunk. A skunk? That didn’t smell like skunk to me. But maybe because it was so fresh, so concentrated.
The odor was so overpowering that we had to turn the AC off, open windows and click on all the fans. The night was hot, humid and now stinky. I had to cover my face with a damp towel to keep from gagging. Somehow, we got through the long, dark and smelly hours.
The following day, I had to de-skunk the dog. I had heard of tomato juice. I checked my pantry. All I had was tomato sauce, but it was flavored with oregano, basil and garlic. The thought of an herbal-and-skunky-scented dog was just too much. Instead, I looked up a recipe on the internet: a quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, a quarter cup of baking soda and two teaspoons of dishwashing soap. I poured the ingredients into a bucket, added warm water (which I later learned I wasn’t supposed to do) and sponged the mixture over my dog. She freaked and wriggled. I couldn’t hold her still for the 5 minutes the treatment required. I rinsed her off after just a minute or two. Still, she smelled much better.
Later, as I scrubbed down the furniture and floors, I thought about the smell. It was odd, not quite like the skunk stink with which I was familiar. Is there more than one kind of skunk? It turns out there is! There are three species of skunks in this part of Texas: the common Striped Skunk, the Spotted Skunk and the Hog-nosed Skunk. Do all skunks smell the same? I found a scientific article about the chemical composition of the different species’ spray. Dr. William Wood, an organic chemist at Humboldt State University in California, identified the skunk musk’s chemicals. The volatile chemicals, called thiols and thioacetates, contain sulfur and, like in onions and garlic, are responsible for the knee-weakening smells. But the three species do not have the same set of thiols and thioacetates. The Striped Skunk has them all, but the Spotted lacks the thioacetates, and the Hog-nosed lacks the major thiol found in the other two species’ musk. In other words, the different species have different odors!
Of course, all skunk spray is still noxious. Why did this group of mammals evolve such a distinctive feature? The skunks’ secretions are defensive in nature. By smelling terrible and stinging the eyes of would-be predators, the secretions protect the animals from untimely deaths. Skunks have also evolved “aposematic” coloration, those striking patterns of black and white which warn off any creature intent on doing the skunk harm. Once a coyote, dog or bobcat has been sprayed, it learns for life that those black-and-white patterns mean misery and will leave skunks alone.
Not so for Great Horned Owls. These nocturnal predators regularly take skunks. Great Horned Owls lack the olfactory receptors needed to detect those stinky secretions. So why turn up their beaks at a hearty meal? They don’t. Since they are oblivious to the smell, these big owls don’t hesitate to prey on the nocturnally foraging skunks.
Dr. Jerry Dragoo of the University of New Mexico discovered that he was genetically cut out to be a skunk researcher in his grad school years. After three days in the field trapping and getting sprayed by skunks, Jerry returned to classes. He emptied the room … and possibly the building! He said of the spray on his clothes and field notes: “That doesn’t smell so bad. What is all the fuss about?” It turns out that Dr. Dragoo lacks some of the olfactory detectors of thiols and other potent stinky chemicals. Like a Great Horned Owl, Jerry Dragoo can handle skunks with impunity. He can readily see their gentleness, beauty and benefits to the environment. True omnivores, skunks feed on mice, insects, fruit and even carrion. They do not spray automatically but warn anyone or creature approaching them by raising their tails, stomping their feet and backing away. If you, or an untried animal, persists, then the skunk will turn its twin nozzles of stink on you.
So, which species of skunk sprayed our dog? We are sure that the fragrance was not that of the Striped Skunk. Perhaps it was the diminutive Spotted Skunk; they favor barns, outbuildings and woody areas. Their scent has been described as “sweet” (I would not go so far!), “like gasoline” or smelling like burning tires. Or we could have had a Hog-nosed Skunk. These skunks use their sensitive, long snouts to dig for insect grubs, sometimes even during the day. They occur in this part of Texas, too.
I would love to see one of these unusual skunks. We will have to put up the game-cams. Maybe we can solve the mystery!