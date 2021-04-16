Bella, our boon companion of 13 years passed away last week. The mischief and the joy she brought us will be sorely missed. We planted a Texas Redbud in her memory and buried her under the stately branches of a live oak at the back of our property. She joins Colby, our first Dalmatian.
Texas Redbuds (Cercis texensis) blooming in the garden were the only positive in a sea of brown. Their gorgeous purple blooms gave me hope for the garden’s renewal.
Redbuds, classic spring bloomers, are putting on an explosion of color. Come spring, their bare branches transform into rich purple flowers, developing leaf buds soon to open into glossy heart-shaped foliage.
Redbud legumes, which appear in late spring, provide food for numerous bird species. Redbuds are also the caterpillar host plant for a gossamer-winged butterfly, Henry’s elfin (Collophrys henrici).
Mankind has found many uses for all parts of the tree. The acidic flowers are sometimes pickled and used in salads. In Mexico, the flowers are fried. Fluid extracted from the bark has been used as an astringent and for the treatment of dysentery.
After Uri inflicted so much damage on our landscapes, I’m surprised by the wildflowers. Texas is blessed with more than 5,000 species of wildflowers. The state’s vast size encompasses dramatically different geographical areas with extremes in temperature and rainfall. The South Central zone, South Texas zone, and the Coastal Texas zone converge in Bee Country providing us with a diverse wildflower population.
Although the drought has had a negative impact on the wildflower population, the countryside has a respectable display. To perform their best, wildflowers need rain in the fall. Recent showers have salvaged the few wildflowers struggling to survive and given new energy to native spring blooming trees.
The countryside resplendent in a cloak of the soft green of new leaves and grasses announces the arrival of spring. As surely as the calendar marks the steady march of time, the progression of wildflowers announces the season. The countryside is once again splashed with the soft purple of verbena, bluebonnets, and the vibrant corals of Indian pinks and yellows of coreopsis. The hum of bees and bird song delight the ear singing my birthday song.
Normally, spring fever has a firm grip on me to plant with a desire for time to play in the dirt. Devastation in the garden made me reassess what will take the place of dead plants. Certain plants have proven their worth by surviving the big freeze. Don’t let the devastation of your garden take over to the point you make bad decisions when purchasing plants.
If you haven’t trimmed back freeze-damaged plants, do it now before new green growth makes it difficult to trim.
When buying transplants, bigger isn’t always better. Choose the plant that is well branched and proportioned – not the tall, root-bound one. A young transplant without flowers will perform better than an old stressed one. Remove buds or flowers before planting. Remove the debris of winter, top dress with compost and mulch.
Sow zinnia seed as soon as the danger of frost has passed. Sow a few seeds every month through July, so you can have fresh flowers through October. Sow cosmos, cleome, celosia, sunflower and balsam. For the vegetable garden: sow seed of lima, snap beans, beets, Swiss chard, sweet corn, cucumber, lettuce, cantaloupe, mustard, okra, black-eyed peas, pumpkin, radish, squash and watermelon.
Get a head start with flower transplants of ageratum, balsam, begonias, coleus, geraniums, impatiens, marigold, petunias, portulaca, purslane, salvia, sweet alyssum and ornamental pepper. Add lantana, pentas and butterfly bush to insure the butterflies visit your garden. If you don’t have a vegetable garden, plant transplants of tomato, pepper and eggplant in the flower garden...
As the new growth of perennials begins to emerge, feed established beds with 12-6-6 or a similar formula at the rate recommended on the label and water well. To practice green gardening, apply a mix of compost, alfalfa and cotton meal. Set out daylilies, coneflowers, autumn sage, salvia, coreopsis, garden mums, verbenas, lantana, ruellias and gaura. Be sure to keep the mature size in mind when planting. Container roses are at their peak at nurseries and garden centers. Remember they need at least six hours of sun. Consider disease tolerance when adding roses to your garden.
Most likely we are free from the danger of frost, and it’s safe to plant cannas, dahlias, gladioli and crinums.
Be vigilant and watch out for scale and aphids on all plants, brown patch, fungus on roses (blackspot and powdery mildew), and loopers and cabbage worms on vegetables. Taking care of problems while they are small and manageable makes more sense than allowing the problems to get so big you need to use lots of chemicals.
To have a fabulous spring garden, improve the soil in your flower beds and vegetable garden. Soil preparation is the key to a successful garden. Good soil allows for a vigorous root system which ensures a healthy plant. Healthy plants thrive and multiply, tolerate the extremes of weather and have fewer problems with disease and insects.
Building good soil is critical to the success of the garden and improving the soil is a huge part of being organic. Organic gardening means avoiding harmful chemicals. It makes sense to avoid using harmful chemicals in the garden that can damage our personal environment.
Conventional gardening feeds the plant while organic gardening feeds the soil. Healthy soil teeming with beneficial microbial activity provides plants with everything needed. Healthy plants have fewer problems with insects and diseases. Compost is one of the best ways to bring soil to life.
Working in organics is always beneficial. Using organics in sandy soil increases its ability to hold moisture and nutrients while organics in clay soil increases drainage capacity and aeration. In addition to compost, use organic mulch on a regular basis. The mulch will slowly decompose and enrich the soil – improving its quality and fertility.
Beeville Garden Club is normally getting ready for our annual plant sale, but Uri had different plans. The devastation of the member’s baby plants curtails plans for our botanical sale. We hope to possibly have a small sale in the fall. Only time will tell!
Happy gardening.