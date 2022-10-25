When it comes to the Texas Mile, speed is the name of the game. Participants meet to test the speed of their vehicle in a single car race. One mile of road stretches before them as they put the pedal to the floor. Some vehicles can even reach speeds of over 200 miles per hour.
This fall’s Texas Mile will take place Oct. 28-30 at the Chase Field Industrial Complex. This is the 19th year that the Texas Mile has been hosting motorsports events. Shannon Mattus is a co-owner for the Texas Mile.
According to Mattus, the Texas Mile began because they were “too naive to know better and then too stubborn to quit.”
Jay Mattus is the other co-owner for The Texas Mile. According to Shannon, Jay was an avid racer who loved participating in different sanctioned racing events. In 2000, Jay and Shannon discussed putting on events of their own. Originally called The Texas High-Speed Shootout in Goliad, the event evolved into the Texas Mile.
“We just went after our passion. We went after something that we love to do together as a couple. We love the people that are engaged and involved in motorsports period, regardless of what it is.”
Multiple Texas Mile mainstays will be in attendance at the event. The car known as
Eleanor, a 1967 GT500, will be trying to achieve the world record of 265+ miles per hour. This record would be for any Mustang. In 2020, this car reached a top speed of 247 miles per hour.
The Texas Mile is known worldwide and has been featured in magazines and publications throughout the globe. They even had the manager of Pirelli Tires come from Germany to attend the Texas Mile.
Participants will be charged $500 for two days and $600 for three days. Spectators will be charged $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under will get in free.
While participants try their hardest to reach top speeds, spectators will also be able to enjoy several on-site food vendors. These vendors includes:
• D’s BBQ
• Overstreet Good Eats and Treats
• Southern Bell Diner
• Mamacita’s
The Texas Mile wants to recognize its sponsors, which include:
• Chris’s Marine
• PLC Construction
• ACR Services
• Revan Racing
• M2K Motorsports
• Cameron Equipment
• The city of Beeville
• The Trailer Place
• L&F Distributors
• Gtek360
• VIctoria Dodge Ram Jeep
• Riverwood Racing
• United Rentals
