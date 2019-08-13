Ramírez family dedicates hospice room in memory of late mother

BEEVILLE – Family and friends of Élida Pérez Ramírez gathered Friday, Aug. 2, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to dedicate a new hospice room in her memory.
Woodridge director Ying Collingwood explained that the room would provide a private space for family members to spend final days with loved ones. The hospice room was made possible with contributions from the Baumgardt Family Foundation and Mrs. Ramírez’s 10 children, and in partnership with the Woodridge facility.
Mrs. Ramírez was a resident of Woodridge from February 2018 until her death on Aug. 12, 2018. Her family noted that her late husband, Lee Ramírez, helped construct the nursing home in the early 1970s.
Nine of her 10 children were present for the dedication. Only son Lee Ramírez Jr. of Houston was unable to attend because of minor injuries from an accident shortly before the dedication.