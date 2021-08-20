Ramirez joins national law firm

Audrey Elizabeth Ramirez of Houston has joined national law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, ranked the ninth largest law firm in the United States, as an associate in their Houston Office’s General Liability Practice section.
Audrey graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Arts in government. In May 2020, she graduated from South Texas School of Law Houston in Houston with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence, passed the Texas State Bar and was admitted to practice in the State of Texas in December 2020.
In the summer of 2018, Audrey studied abroad at BPP University Law School in London, England. While attending law school, she served as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Ricardo H. Hinojosa of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas in McAllen. She also served as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Israel Ramon, Jr. of the 430th District Court in Edinburg.
Audrey is the daughter of Oscar and Elizabeth Ramirez of McAllen and Beeville and the grand-daughter of the late Mr. Lee Ramirez Sr. and the late Elida Ramirez of Beeville.