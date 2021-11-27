Cynthia Ramirez and Daniel Lugo, both of Beeville, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of María del Socorro Villarreal of Beeville and Alejandro de Jesús Ramírez of Monterrey, Mexico. She graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2011 and is currently attending Coastal Bend College’s radiologic technologist program and will graduate in 2023. She is employed at a nearby hospital.
The prospective groom is the son of Lorenzo and Aurelia Lugo of Beeville. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2002. He attended Texas State Technical College’s program in Waco for golf course equipment technicians and graduated in 2011. He currently works as a farm/ranch hand at Rocking W Farms.
The couple plans to wed Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church.