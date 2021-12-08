Beeville native Albert Ramon made another move in the world of television news and weather in October.
The A.C. Jones alumnus was hired to be the chief meteorologist at CBS affiliate WBBM Channel 2 in Chicago, the station announced Oct. 15 to longtime media beat writer Robert Feder.
“We are thrilled to welcome Albert to the team at CBS Chicago,” Jeff Harris, vice president of news, said in a statement provided to Feder for his blog, robertfeder.com. “He is an experienced forecaster who excels in severe weather coverage. We look forward to having him and the other members of our weather team draw on their expertise to keep everyone in Chicago safe and prepared.”
Ramon was hired away from Chicago-based NewsNation by his former boss, Jennifer Lyons, who is now the WBBM president and general manager. She previously hired Ramon at NewsNation when she was the vice president of news at the network.
Prior to his stint at NewsNation, Ramon worked for CBS affiliates KVUE in Austin and KZTV in Corpus Christi.
“I am so excited to join the award-winning team of meteorologists and journalists at CBS 2 Chicago,” Ramon said in a statement to Feder. “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named chief meteorologist and I can’t wait to serve this amazing city and area.”
