Thanks to my friend and A.C. Jones High School classmate Joe Móntez, I now know where Tapocate Creek runs through Beeville. Joe also explained that “tapocate” is the word commonly used by many Mexican-Americans to refer to tadpoles, traditionally used for fishing bait.
I referred to “Talpacata Creek,” listed in Tarpley’s “1001 Texas Place Names” as a Bee County creek, in a recent column about Spanish and Náhuatl place names on the Texas map. Since I had never heard of that creek, nor could I find it on any Bee County map, I asked if any readers could help. Joe provided the answer.
During his long tenure as Beeville’s city manager, Joe consulted City Hall’s large Bee County map when he worked on drainage issues. It shows the Tapocate Creek, misspelled “Tapacate.” The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Joe to know about the creeks that run through Beeville.
I then located the original Náhuatl word “atepucatl,” which the early Spaniards rendered “atepocate,” in my Santamaría’s “Diccionario de Mexicanismos.” Through oral Spanish renditions and later English pronunciation changes, “tapocate,” “talpacata” and other variations resulted.
The creek with that name runs on the east side of Beeville, paralleling the U.S. 181 Bypass between Tractor Supply and the access road. It crosses U.S. Highway 59 and flows into the Poesta Creek south of the water treatment plant.
Joe also pointed out that I had provided a picture of a molcajete, rather than a metate, to illustrate the name origin for Atascosa County’s Metate Creek. Both have been used in Mexico since pre-Columbian time, but my molcajete, or mortar and pestle, is used to crush and grind chiles and other spices, while the metate is a larger, flat stone utensil used for grinding corn for making tortillas.
In the early 1970s, Joe’s grandmother, Anita Lerma, gave him her metate, which she had used for many years. She and his grandfather Marcelino Barrientes were married in 1901 and first lived in Berclair. For a while, he worked as a vaquero, spending time on the King Ranch as a wrangler and saddle bronco rider.
During Prohibition, Anita’s sister Fermina had a small still which she used to make beer; when not in use, she hid its coils in the floor of Anita’s kitchen. The large metate covered the hole.
When Joe visited the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin several years ago, he saw a small metate displayed. He contacted a museum manager and offered his grandmother’s larger metate on loan. It was displayed for some six years, beginning in 2013. An article about the metate and its history appeared in the museum’s “Star” magazine for spring 2013.
After graduating from high school, Joe enrolled at Victoria College (before Coastal Bend College was established) and completed a degree in business, taking time off to work in the oil industry and in construction to earn more college funds. He took courses at Texas A&M Kingsville, then graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970 with a degree in accounting.
That fall Mayor Humberto Saenz hired him as director of finance for the City of Beeville, and Joe thought he would stay two or three years. That turned into almost 23 years; he was promoted to assistant city manager in 1976, then to city manager in 1980.
Joe had grown up shining shoes in the bars in downtown Beeville, and he wanted to improve that area. He convinced the city council to apply for a grant to renovate the downtown, replacing water and sewer lines and old, cracked sidewalks.
He was especially pleased to extend paved streets and water services to areas of the West Side that did not have them and was very proud to promote the city pool project. “Until it was built, the West Side kids only had “La Poza”—a deep area in the Poesta Creek—available for swimming,” Joe remembers.
When plans were being considered to move the post office to an area with more parking, Joe suggested moving City Hall and the police station to their present site, then the community center, making their old location available for PO parking. The city then purchased the old First National Bank building and renovated it for a community center.
Joe was instrumental in bringing the prisons to Beeville, “with 1,200 new jobs,” and in developing the George P. Morrill Water Treatment Facility, providing better-tasting water for the city. He also helped bring in Sikorsky Helicopter with 300 employees for eight years to Chase Field.
Joe served as vice-president of BISD for seven years.
The Bee County Chamber of Commerce was impressed by Joe’s many accomplishments, naming him “Citizen of the Year” twice.
In 1992, the City of Corpus Christi made Joe an offer he couldn’t refuse, as director of management and budget, a job he retired from after eight years. However, a year later he was named executive director of the Bee Development Authority and helped convince Wal-Mart to build a superstore in Beeville.
After retiring again, Joe was convinced to serve as interim city manager from April 2018 until early 2020, when John Benson was hired.
Joe and his wife Josephine have one daughter, two sons and three granddaughters. Josephine is now retired, after 27 years at the Department of Human Services. She and Joe have been spending time with the granddaughters, doing a bit of gardening on their small farm near Tynan and guarding their health during the pandemic.
They plan to do some traveling—assuming Joe isn’t persuaded to take on another interim position!