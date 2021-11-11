Beeville Independent School District has added a local touch to a national movement.
In October, BISD took part in “Red Ribbon Week,” in which United States schools are reminded of the dangers of drugs in violence in the community. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Red Ribbon Week is the longest-running drug awareness and prevention program in the country.
To be part of the occasion, BISD took part in several “theme” days the week of Oct. 25-29. On Oct. 25, students at BISD campuses wore anything red with the tagline “drugs are never in style.” Oct. 26 brought “team up against drugs” day, where students wore their favorite sports team shirt or jersey. The following three days were “too bright to do drugs” with a neon clothing theme, “sock it to drugs” with students wearing their craziest footwear, and the finale “Trojans have character and are drug-free” day with students wearing their BISD orange or dressing as their favorite book characters.
Red Ribbon Week began in the honor of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a DEA agent killed in Mexico in 1985. Coalitions of parents adopted the Red Ribbon as a symbol of Camarena’s memory, using the symbol to educate youth in drug use prevention.
