In this hot weather, one would think that snakes would stick close to their dark, relatively cool burrows. However, this morning, early, I saw an indigo snake hunting for toads in my potted plants. It slid over the tops of the pots, sniffing for buried amphibians. I know Gulf Plains toads often seclude themselves in the potting soil and always surprise me when I am repotting plants. So, I don’t mind if the indigo snake gets there first. As I watched the snake methodically check each container, I remembered an incident with an indigo from several years ago.
It was a spring day and not too warm when I came around the corner of the house and saw my cats doing something odd. All five were sitting around the edges of the front flower bed. And they were evenly spaced in a circle, facing the center of the flower bed.
I first thought they were hunting as a pride, much like lions. But they looked so relaxed and disinterested that I thought this circle of cats had to be coincidental. One cat absently licked at her tail.
Then it hit me. The cats were only pretending to be disinterested and were acutely aware of something in the flower bed. I sat down on the steps to watch.
Nothing happened for a minute or two. I reached down to scratch Boo-Boy’s back, and he flinched at my touch. He was annoyed rather than pleased. Obviously, I was destroying his concentration.
So I waited motionless with the cats. After a moment, something dark moved among the weeds. Was it an injured bird? A mouse?
Boo-Boy crept closer, so I leaned over and saw it: a snake. Technically, it was just part of a snake and was very black, almost blue-black. The loop of a snake slithered through the weeds, showing only a section of itself at a time. It took several seconds before the tail appeared, and I realized it was a long snake.
This snake had to be an indigo snake. Found in the thorny brush country of South Texas and Mexico, indigo snakes are non-venomous and harmless. Even better, they are beneficial.
This snake went around the corner into a hollow the dogs had dug. It was a moist, shady depression under the shrubs. There the snake curled up. Boo-Boy could see it, and he edged toward it. The poor snake was beleaguered. It hissed faintly and vibrated its tail. I didn’t want the cats to harm it, so I shooed them away. Boo-Boy wouldn’t go, so as he crept toward the snake, I tweaked the base of his tail. He jumped in the air, sure that the snake had gotten him.
I had to lie down on the driveway to get close enough to photograph the snake. But it was not a happy snake. The tail vibrated again, and I noticed its neck was sunken on the sides. I found out later that these are common defense behaviors in indigo snakes.
I almost wanted to reach in the hollow and pull the snake out. But I hesitated. I knew it wasn’t venomous, but it still could bite. And it was as thick around as my forearm and looked strong. Mostly, I was afraid it might writhe. The idea of holding five feet of writhing, thick-bodied, black snake gave me the weebie-jeebies.
After a moment, the snake slithered quietly into our garage, and I decided to let it be. After all, there was a cat door in the back wall of the garage, and I am sure it left through that exit back to the wild.
I read later that indigo snakes are surprisingly gentle and seldom bite when handled. But it is illegal to keep one in captivity, and they make restless captives anyway, rubbing their snouts raw by banging themselves against their cage.
Indigo snakes need room to roam. To thrive, an adult needs several hundred acres of brush with access to water. It wanders about its territory going from abandoned armadillo burrow to burrow, hunting for anything smaller than itself. When it encounters a rodent, a frog, a bird, or even another snake, it overpowers it with its strength. The indigo holds down the prey with a coil of its body, but it cannot constrict. It just proceeds to grab the victim with its jaws and shakes it. Then it swallows. It does not need venom or constrictor muscles. It is just a big, strong snake.
South Texas ranchers and farmers appreciate their indigo snakes. The non-venomous indigos control the rattlesnake population by preying on small rattlers. South Texans in the know have an adage: “If it’s indigo, let it go.” I like this approach to the indigo snake, and I like this approach for all snakes.
A Texas indigo snake is dark blue-black on its dorsal side but can be anything from cloudy orange to pale blue-gray underneath. There is usually some patterning on the head and neck of most individuals. Juveniles often have spots of white or orange, not acquiring indigo coloration until adulthood.
Despite continued state and federal government protection, indigo snakes are still threatened due to loss of habitat. They need acres of undeveloped brush to survive. And since they roam over hundreds of acres, they are bound to cross roads, and a snake on the road is likely to be run over.
Since we humans will probably not stop our continued expansion into wild areas, we must be vigilant not to destroy the wildlife trying to hang on there. Please, please watch the road ahead of you. Give snakes a brake. Most are harmless, even beneficial. Let them live to add to our extraordinary South Texas fauna. You will be glad you did.