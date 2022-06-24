Droughty conditions have settled in even though there has been an occasional local shower. I was hopeful we would get some rain when a storm crossed Mexico and entered the Gulf. But it headed to Florida taking all the moisture in the atmosphere leaving us with unrelenting heat.
Driving around Beeville is a revelation – people aren’t watering their yards or their trees. You can see how stressed the trees are. This will result in the loss of large established trees. With the loss of grass and trees air conditioner bills will go up and property values will take a hit. Trees will weaken making them susceptible to wind damage which can lead to damaged homes, vehicles and out buildings. After all, June 1 was the official first day of hurricane season. Protect your trees and your home, drip water on their root system regularly.
June brings us the long lazy days of summer. Picnics in the park and trips to the beach are not the only thing that comes with June – hurricane season has arrived.
The experts have given us their predictions and only time will tell if we will have a storm hit our area of the coast. We need to be pro-active and take a few precautions.
The husband and I have been trimming dead limbs out of our trees and removing those that can damage the house. It’s important to trim trees now before a storm comes into the gulf. Tree limbs have the potential to damage roofs. Even if a tree limb isn’t touching the roof, high winds have the ability to force movement that can make contact with your roof. Trim to direct growth up and away from structures.
Before a storm heads your way, have a plan on what to do with outdoor furniture, lawn ornaments, potted plants and tools. Clean out your gutters and make repairs to your roof. Move hanging baskets and pot plants into the garage, storage shed or inside the home. This will protect them from wind damage or keep them from turning into projectiles. Have drinking water on hand along with canned goods and food for pets. Make sure your prescriptions are filled. Don’t forget to have a full gas tank in case you need to bug out.
The summer season always reminds me of daddy’s big vegetable garden and summer meals of black-eyed peas and cornbread with fresh tomatoes and squash. Daddy had a huge vegetable garden which provided food for a growing family through the summer and into the fall and winter.
Not everyone has space or desire to put in a vegetable plot. If you are one of these people but still desire fresh home grown vegetables and herbs consider container gardening. While herbs are a common choice for container gardeners, a great many vegetables lend themselves to this type of gardening. Look for vegetables that are bush or dwarf varieties. Almost any vegetable can be adapted to growing in a pot. Carrots, radishes, lettuce and crops like tomatoes and peppers which bear fruit over a long period of time are perfect for container gardens.
To jump start your container garden, opt for transplants rather than starting from seed. Transplant will buy you time because plants are at least six weeks old when you put them in the container allowing you to harvest much sooner.
Always use fresh potting mix for your container. It’s important to use quality potting mix – don’t skimp. A good quality mix will hold moisture and drains well allowing plant roots the perfect balance of air, moisture, and stability ensuring success. Read bag labels and look for quality ingredients. A good mix will contain sphagnum peat moss, aged (composted) bark, perlite, lime or dolomite. Sometimes the mix will contain moisture-holding crystals. Quality potting mix stays fluffy all season.
Be sure to pick the right container. It should be affordable to buy and fill. It should be large enough to accommodate the plants as they mature. Almost anything can serve as a container – buckets, wire baskets, washtubs, flat bottom boats and old bathtubs. Larger vegetables need larger containers. When in doubt, bigger is better – plants need space for good root systems. Make sure each container has a drainage hole in the bottom.
Be sure to feed your plants. Even if your potting mix has fertilizer in it, it will need additional fertilizer. Our hot weather uses fertilizer up fast. Be sure to mulch. Mulch will help keep the roots cooler and the moisture level even.
Be sure containers get at least six hours of sunshine. The sun drives energy for production for making sugars, acids, and other compounds responsible for the best flavor.
Water regularly – vegetables are at least 90% water. To have the best vegetables it’s important to make sure they are well-watered. Hot weather makes it necessary to water daily. To make the job easy, consider setting up a drip system. You can even put in on a timer to make it fool proof.
All you need is a container, potting mix and some veggies and herbs to have a delicious salad. What could be more fun than a Summer Salad container? Plant a tomato, a cucumber, and some herbs such as chives, basil, and parsley. All of these plants have the same sun and water requirements. Be sure to use a large container – 24 to 30 inches.
One of the pluses of container gardening – hard for bunnies to munch on your crop.
Happy Gardening