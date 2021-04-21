Rosetta Club of Beeville was founded in 1902, and has been an active local organization ever since. The club’s main fundraising goal is to provide funds for the local Joe Barnhart Bee County Library. Since 2011, the club has hosted a tablescape event every other year.
This much anticipated event is a huge collective work of the ladies of the community. Some ladies sponsor the event by writing checks, some by decorating tables, some by helping set up and tear down, but all have one common goal: to raise money for the local Joe Barnhart library.
The event is a fabulous display of education colliding with decoration and imagination, as the dinner tables are transformed to depict a book that the decorator has read. Many tables’ dishes, décor and even party favors all tie back to the honored book.
Over the years this event has raised more than $90,000 for the library. Rosie Amaya, the library director, reports that the Rosetta Club donations have allowed the library to update and/or purchase new computers, servers and switches. The donations have also allowed the library to digitalize a portion of the Bee County newspapers and purchase children’s toys, including a play kitchen, puzzles and various other toys.
This year is even more special because, in lieu of a guest speaker, the club has chosen to dedicate this year’s event to a former Rosetta member. The club will recount the work of Inez Spielhagen and honor all that she did for the Rosetta Club and Bee County.
Mrs. Spielhagen was only four years old when Rosetta was established in Beeville in 1902, so she was too young to join when it was founded, but she did become a member in the 1920s. Inez was a Bee County native and spent the majority of her life here. Inez served three years as the Rosetta president and also took an active part in the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs, serving as their president for two years and as an officer for several years. She was even named TFWC woman of the year in 1967.
The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, the annual fundraising event and community beautification were projects that were most important to Mrs. Spielhagen during her time in Rosetta. Not only did she help the library via the Rosetta Club, she also served on the library board for more than 40 years.
“It is with great honor that we dedicate this year’s Tablescape event to Mrs. Inez Spielhagen,” said Gina Sugarek, President of Rosetta Club, “and remember the example of being a true community leader by works of service really is.”
The event was supposed to be held last spring, but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns at that time. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 8, at the Bee County Expo Center.