Rotary hears from local schools, delivers supplies to elementaries

BEEVILLE – During August and right before students headed back to school, Beeville Rotary Club delivered Educare packages to the teachers at HMD Early Childhood Center, Fadden-McKowen-Chambliss Elementary and R.A. Hall Elementary School.
Also, the club came to the aid of two deserving art teachers, Christa Cano and Cindy López, by purchasing two baskets filled of art supplies for their BISD art students.
Chris Soza was the guest speaker for the Beeville Rotary Club’s August meeting.
Soza is a 1980 graduate of Alice High School where he lettered in football and track. He began his coaching career in Palacios under the direction of Pat Walker. In 2004, he became the athletic director/head football coach at A.C. Jones High School.
In his 23 years his overall record as head football coach is 168-99.
On Sept. 4, Dr. Dustin Barton, superintendent of Skidmore-Tynan ISD, was guest speaker for the group, and on Sept. 11, Dr. Dhaval Patel presented a program on community initiatives.
On Sept. 18, the club had a special visit from CTE Director Jay Viertel from the A.C. Jones Welding Program which included guest speakers and welding instructors Thomas Camacho and Richard Beasley.