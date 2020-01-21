Rotary lecture series to host singers/songwriters Lance and Lea Feb. 6

BEEVILLE – Beeville Rotary Club members recently announced their upcoming community lectureship series “From Beeville to Nashville with Love” to feature Nashville singers/songwriters Lance and Lea – a duo with local ties.
“Dream loud” – that’s the way Texas native Lance Kotara and Colorado belle LeAnna Kaufman live their lives. It was no surprise the two songwriters would find each other in Nashville. Their undeniable creative chemistry exploded, forming the due, Lance and Lea.
With more 200 songs penned, the artists expand their music daily. “The hard work, the time, it’s all worth it. We’ve honed our craft, and every day we learn something new.” With heart-pounding harmonies, soothing guitars, and emotional entangling lyrics and melodies, the duo collaborative imagination is immaculate.
Since a young age Lance knew he wanted to be a musician. Growing up in Beeville, music allowed Lance to express himself in a creative manor. His passion for music took him to Austin where he formed a band and began playing for live audiences and sharing stages with the likes of Snow Patrol, Jars of Clay and Vince Neil of Motley Crue, eventually moving to Nashville to further his career.
Growing up in an Amish family, Lea fell in love with music while singing at church. She knew she wanted to be a singer/songwriter but knew music was not encouraged. After the loss of her father, Lea began to pursue her dreams of performing on stage. She says the first song she ever wrote was about him. Lea came to Nashville as well, where she worked with Wayne Wilkins, who has worked with Natasha Bedingfield and Beyonce.
While in Nashville, the duo signed with a major record company in 2016. Releasing singles like “The Past” that have thousands of views on Youtube. The young country duo is determined and committed to music.
“It was so magical how the songs just fell out of the air,” says Lance, describing their first songwriting session together. Lea adds, “We knew immediately we were on to something special.”
The lecture series will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at Coastal Bend College at 7 p.m. in the Gertrude R. Jones Auditorium. A VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission (lecture only), $125 for VIP seating (reception and lecture), and $225 for VIP couple tickets (two tickets, reception and lecture). Tickets are available at the Bee County Chamber of Commerce, Hogue’s Jewelry, Bella’s Cottage, Bethune & Son, Wicker Basket and the Coastal Bend College Foundation office and at the CBCF website: www.coastalbend.edu/Foundation.