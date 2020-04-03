Russell wins Area III Senior Essay Contest

BEEVILLE – Kacey Russell of Beeville, a student at A.C. Jones High School, participated in the 42nd Texas Conservation Awards Program, and her senior essay entry won 1st Place out of all the soil and water conservation district entries in South Texas. The subject of the essay was “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?” Kacey will be presented with her awards at a later date.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found in Old San Patricio linked to Corpus Christi homicide
- San Patricio County braces for national pandemic
- City, county issue order to shelter at home in response to COVID-19
- County Judge issues 'Stay at Home-Work Safe' order
- Portland resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Car accident claims life of Woodsboro tee
- City, County limiting all crowds to no more than 10
- Health officials confirm third positive COVID-19 case in San Patricio County
- Calallen family finds calm in the storm at Indian Point Pier
- San Patricio County COVID-19 cases remain at two