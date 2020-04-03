Russell wins Area III Senior Essay Contest

Kacey Russell

BEEVILLE – Kacey Russell of Beeville, a student at A.C. Jones High School, participated in the 42nd Texas Conservation Awards Program, and her senior essay entry won 1st Place out of all the soil and water conservation district entries in South Texas. The subject of the essay was “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?” Kacey will be presented with her awards at a later date. 