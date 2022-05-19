Skidmore-Tynan Elementary School hosted a Family Literacy Night Thursday, April 21. The event included fun and games for the whole family.
Teachers promoted literacy by preparing engaging activities enjoyed by people of all ages.
Skidmore-Tynan Elementary’s gifted and talented students acted as entrepreneurs, selling a host of self-created products.
In attendance were local authors Courtney Rios and Scott Exum, illustrator Anne Horjus, as well as, storytellers Mr. Kippy and Sonny Mann.
Many in attendance came away from the event with prizes donated by area businesses, or free books provided by Skidmore-Tynan Librarian Deborah Lopez.
“Skidmore-Tynan Elementary would like to thank their sponsors, as well as the community for their unwavering support,” said Amanda Carriger.
Information submitted by Amanda Carriger, Skidmore-Tynan Elementary School