Salute to a hometown hero

It’s a pleasure to recognize one of our very own hometown heroes, Naval Commander Manuel “Manny” Sanchez. As a Naval Officer in the United States Navy, he is now a commanding officer and has taken the helm at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Lemoore, California.
Manny Sanchez is a Beeville native who joined the U.S. Navy in May 1990 and headed where all enlisted sailors go before they hit the fleet, boot camp in Orlando, Florida. After completing his recruit training he attended Aviation Maintenance Administration accession training, where he would receive a foundation of technical knowledge to become successful during his first tour.
Manny’s great work ethic, persistence and humble attitude served him well as he worked his way through the enlisted ranks from airman recruit to Chief Petty Officer. His enlisted tours to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12, Naval Station (NAS) Norfolk, VA; Fighter Squadron (VF) 74, NAS Oceana, VA; USS WASP (LHD 1) based at Norfolk, VA; Navy Recruiting District Houston; and Sea Control Squadron (VS) 21, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan would give him the experience needed to take his leadership to the next level.
Motivated to pursue professional and personal growth, Manny followed his calling in becoming a naval officer. He applied and earned his commission as an ensign through the Limited Duty Officer Program in 2003. Through continuous determination and effective leadership ability to lead sailors in pursuit of the navy’s mission, he worked his way through the officer ranks. As an officer working with Strike Fighter Squadrons, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons, Carrier Air Wings and a prestigious tour as the Maintenance Officer for the navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels, all while earning both his Bachelor of Science in Technical Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Engineering in Technical Management from Texas A&M University; has led him to this point in his career.
Commander Manuel Sanchez is a true inspiration for his sailors, Marines and all of our youth interested in joining the Armed Services. He mentioned his family, friends and hometown Beeville is what truly motivates him to make all proud and represent in defending our nation’s freedom.