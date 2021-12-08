As cooler weather arrives, so have sandhill cranes. You may have seen, or more likely heard, a flock of these large, loud birds flying over. Perhaps you saw a few of the cranes in a field or on a golf course.
Sandhill cranes are tall birds, stretching themselves upwards of four feet. Much of their height is due to their long legs and long neck. If you come across them feeding in a field or pasture, you may be shocked at their size. They seem almost as tall as you are!
There are only eight species of cranes in the world. Two species are native to North America. And, lucky for us, both of these migrate to South Texas! The endangered Whooping crane spends November through April on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and its surroundings. The other is the much more numerous sandhill crane found throughout South Texas in the winter.
The crane family has an interesting anatomical feature. The long neck houses a long windpipe. The windpipe, or trachea, is so long that it loops back and forth in the breastbone region in the chest cavity. These loops act a bit like the coils in a trumpet producing the deep, resonant calls characteristic of this family.
The Whooping crane makes “a loud, clear bugling bKAAAH” sound. Sandhill cranes have a resonating wooden rattle sometimes described as “a rolling bugle.” The sandhill crane’s call is readily recognizable. The sound carries for up to 2.5 miles. I usually hear the cranes calling before I see them. Cranes typically fly in noisy groups at about 2500 feet above the ground. However, some flocks have been documented at an altitude of three miles. Sometimes the birds are mere specks in the sky, bugling loudly but sounding much closer.
Cranes might be confused with the large herons, especially Great Blue Herons. However, cranes have two features that help us distinguish them from the herons and egrets. First, when cranes fly, they “crane” their long necks forward, their long legs trailing behind them. Herons typically fly with their necks curved into an “s” shape. Secondly, cranes standing on the ground have a “bustle” of feathers over the tail. This bustle gives a crane an unmistakable, rounded rear end that herons lack. When on the ground, sandhill cranes stride about in a stately fashion, bearing their bustles proudly. But to appreciate them in all their majesty, you need to see sandhill cranes in flight.
I recall vividly the first time I saw sandhill cranes. A flock of about 100 birds flew over Highway 77 as I watched from the roadside. They were close enough to be quite loud as they uttered their rattling call. I could see their long stretched-out necks and legs as they circled overhead. Then, the lowest ones pulled their legs in below them, arched their wings in a sort of canopy, and gently descended. Soon all hundred of them were dropping slowly. They looked like a wave of paratroopers, all coming to the ground with perfect grace. It was beautiful.
You can see this display nightly if you happen to find a roost of cranes. The flocks often come back to the same shallow pond or wetland every evening. By roosting in the water, they can sleep knowing that the splashing of an approaching coyote or other predators will wake them in time to take flight.
During the day, sandhill cranes fly out to fields to feed on seeds, tubers, and invertebrates. Approximately 90% of their diet is waste grain at some times of the year. However, this grain foraging habit can get them into trouble with farmers. If the cranes arrive after the grain is well up or after the fields have been harvested, there is no problem. But, unfortunately, especially in Texas, winter wheat is sown just about the time the cranes come in for the winter. The hungry birds don’t distinguish newly planted wheat from waste grains!
Luckily, sandhill cranes like golf courses, pastures, and fallow fields of corn stubble. These are all excellent places to see these majestic birds in winter. And, of course, you can always listen for their loud bugling as they wing their way across South Texas.