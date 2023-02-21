ScaleTrains to visit Woodsboro Model Railroad Club on Feb. 22

ScaleTrain, a manufacturer of model trains, will be visiting the Gulf & Western Modular Railroad Society for a Meet & Greet on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The event will take place at the Woodsboro Intermediate School District Band Hall, located at 508 Kasten Avenue in Woodsboro. The doors open at 6:40 p.m. and the public is welcome to the event.
The event is part of the model train maker’s 50-state tour that allows ScaleTrains to visit with train enthusiasts across the United States.
During the event, ScaleTrains will display its latest model trains. The company typically spends about an hour sharing their story, along with presenting a video about how model trains are made, and a Q&A session where participants can ask questions.
ScaleTrains will also have gift bags and giveaways, so no one leaves empty handed.