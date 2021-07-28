Schools looking to help make back-to-class transitions easier

Last school year was one of many uncertainties with topsy-turvy schedules to learning to learn in new and innovative ways.
With a new school year coming up quickly, a few local educational entities are endeavoring to make the back to class transition as easy on families as possible.
St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, has announced that it will provide all school supplies to its students for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We did do it last year as families were leery of bringing (supplies) from their house,” said SMACS Chief Financial Officer Nancy Bond.
“Last year, our families came together to support our students, faculty and staff, and we wanted to give back to them to show our appreciation for sticking with us for the last year,” she continued. “We know it’s been hard on everybody.
“We just wanted to show our parents that we appreciate them.”
The only thing the school will not be purchasing is backpacks, but all other supplies will be provided.
Beeville ISD has also announced that it will provide most school supplies for its students. A list of provided supplies and ones that will need to be purchased can be found at beevilleisd.net.
Registration for BISD returning students begins July 26. New students can register now.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway for its students on Thursday, July 29, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
“We gave out 400 backpacks last year,” said school nurse Amanda Michael, “so this year we’re hoping to give away 500 plus.”
Limited school supplies will also be given out at this time. There will also be car seat checks from Dricscoll Children’s Hospital. DSHS will be on hand to offer free back-to-school immunizations including tetanus shots, meningitis, HPV and COVID-19 (for ages 12 and up).
“It’s just a way to help the kids get ready for school,” Michael added.
•lcampbell@mysoutex.com•