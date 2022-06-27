Nature has a special treat for us during the summer months. As the days grow long and hot, I start looking for my favorite bug: the “goldbug.” And I know exactly where to look: on morning glory leaves.
One morning recently, I noticed that my bush morning-glory plants were shot full of holes. Each leaf had dozens of tiny windows cut out of it. These holes are a sure sign that goldbugs were at work. I turned over a few leaves, looking for the little creatures. Suddenly, my attention was drawn to a little ball of gold on the leaf. Not gold like orange, but gold like precious metal. It appeared to be a golden bead, a lost bit of jewelry. But then, the tiny gold bead flew away. I had found my first goldbug of the summer.
The goldbug is actually a leaf beetle, and it belongs to a sub-family known as the “tortoise leaf beetles.” Tortoise beetles are called that because their shape is somewhat turtle-like, and the elytra (the front wings of a beetle) fold over the body to form a rounded, leathery shell. In the golden tortoise beetle, the elytra are extended outward at the sides to form a thin rim. It is almost as if the beetle wore a hard hat over its whole body.
But remember that golden tortoise beetles are tiny, about the size and shape of a ladybug. To see the beetle’s distinct characteristics, you need a magnifier of some kind.
I captured another golden tortoise beetle and examined it under a binocular microscope (at 10x power.) I noticed that the shell was actually transparent. I could see its body through it. The legs and the antennae just barely stuck out from under the shell. But the most amazing thing I discovered was that the goldbug lost its “goldenness” before my very eyes. It became sort of a coppery color. I thought it might be dying, so I quickly carried it outside and released it. It flew away.
So it was not dead, just unhappy.
I researched golden tortoise beetles and found out that they do change color and do so quite rapidly. Undisturbed and unstressed (i.e., “happy” for a beetle), these incredible insects are usually metallic gold. If handled or under moisture stress, they change to a brownish-orange with dull spots. And when dead, they completely lose all of that wonderful metallic sheen. This color loss makes a collected golden tortoise beetle hardly worth the pin attaching it to a display mat.
I found a study done on golden tortoise beetles in 1979. E. M. Barrows timed these reversible color changes and found that if disturbed, the beetles changed from metallic gold to dull orange in as few as 12 seconds. He also found that the beetles could quickly return to a metallic gold, particularly during copulation. He timed brownish-orange adults as they mated and discovered that they become especially happy and turn a brilliant, metallic gold in just 120 seconds.
This color-changing ability may be unique among insects. It is a structural change. There is a thin layer of moisture between the elytra and the cuticle below it. The beetle can squeeze this layer, reducing the moisture and becoming a dull brownish orange. It can also add to that moisture layer, affecting the light going through it, causing it to reflect a metallic golden sheen. What a fascinating, almost magical, ability.
As I read more about what I was beginning to think of as a “magic beetle,” I found that their larvae are almost as interesting as the adults. The larvae are flat and spiny and have a forked extension on the end of their abdomens. When the larva molts, the cast-off skin isn’t cast off but attached to this prong-like appendage. Excrement and debris are also stuck to the prong along with the cast skins. This appendage is held upward and over the body of a larva, almost like a parasol (Another name for this insect is parasol beetle). But the larvae don’t use the “parasol” for shade. After all, they are on the underside of the leaf. Instead, they use it for defense. If a predator, such as an ant, approaches the larva, it sticks the nasty bundle in the predator’s face. Unsurprisingly, the ant loses its appetite and looks elsewhere for a meal.
All this small-scale drama is going on outside on any morning-glory plant you may have. Wild morning glories, sweet potato vines, gorgeous garden morning glories, moonflower vine, and field bindweed attract golden tortoise beetles. Just look for the telltale pepper-shot holes in the leaves where the beetles and their larvae have been feeding. And watch for the exquisite drops of molten gold that are the happy beetles themselves.