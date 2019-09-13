Second Saturdays feature downtown businesses

BEEVILLE – After much popular success this past spring, the Downtown Beeville Co-op will host another series of downtown strolls called Second Saturdays.
On the second Saturday of September, October and November, participating businesses have agreed to open their doors for special late hours. Many businesses will host live music to entertain public shoppers, and some will offer specials or giveaways to celebrate the event.
The Downtown Beeville Co-op is committed to providing value to the people of Beeville and encourages people to explore the great attractions in Beeville’s downtown district.
Started by entrepreneur Kenneth Bethune this past spring, the event was called “Spring Stroll.” The event was scheduled the first Friday evening of each month, and participating businesses featured a theme for the evening, including live music, local artists and local charities.
“We really want people to re-discover what their downtown has for them. So many people gave us positive feedback from Spring Stroll that it made sense to come together for another series this fall,” says co-op manager Lindsay Horton.
The fall series will be called “Second Saturday” and will be hosted on Saturdays instead of Fridays to support Trojan football. The event is free to the public, and guests can collect stickers on their Second Saturday “passport” to enter a drawing to win a $200 gift card.
“Not only do you have fun exploring downtown with friends, but it becomes like a game when you want to collect all the stickers,” says Mary Aman of participating business Wicker Basket.
The themes for “Second Saturday” this year are based on a simultaneous photography contest hosted by the Downtown Beeville Co-op.
“We wanted to see downtown Beeville through the creative eyes of our citizens. We have some wonderfully accomplished photographers in the area, both professional and amateur,” says Bethune of participating business Coastal Bend Distilling Co.
The contest will offer prizes for three categories: experienced, amateur and Instagram as well as a cash prize for “best overall.” The public will be able to vote on displayed pictures at all the Second Saturday venues throughout the series.
The Second Saturday public events will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. Guests may start and pick up a passport card at any of the participating businesses. Public parking is available in the lots on Madison and at Prosperity Bank.
Participating businesses include Bethune & Son, Box of Chocolates, Coastal Bend Distilling, Co., Glamour Bee, Hattie & Hazel’s, Hogue’s Jewelry, Nutrition Spot, Prosperity Bank, Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy and Wicker Basket.