The Skidmore Historical Society and Museum members hosted the seventh and eighth grade classes of the Skidmore-Tynan Junior High School. We love to show what we have and instill a little history into students about how and why things were done in the past. The good and some of the bad.
Joanie Stautzenberger showed the students the chapel and gave a brief history of Skidmore and the museum. In the 1970s when 19 Skidmore residents decided to start a museum and were looking for a place for it, Mary Catherine Rendleman Frith donated the property on which it now sits with a wish that they dedicate one room for a chapel. It was so outfitted with colorful window glass and church pews with a lectern. It made a perfect place to start the tour. Stautzenberger explained how Frank Skidmore donated every other block of land to the San Antonio and Aransas Pass Railroad in the town he started. Mr. Skidmore started selling lots and soon had a thriving town with 1,000 citizens. In 1920, the town had a hotel, a bank which was a brick building with an Opera House/dance hall on the second floor. Also there were two drug stores, several saloons, grocery stores and other businesses. Stautzenberger then told of the many items in the glass cases and their uses that were donated by Skidmore citizens.
Pam Tull’s tour section was the 1930’s bedroom containing a bed complete with springs and a four-inch thick cotton mattress and the baby buggy. The school section garnered the most interest with desks and yearbooks from the past. A photo of the 1909 girls basketball team demonstrated how Skidmore as a school and town had progressed from one of “all work” 50 years ago to much more leisure activity due to more “modern conveniences” of tractors, automobiles and the train coming thru providing products and the ability to market things produced in Skidmore.
Pat Hartman told how the cooking was done on the wood burning cookstove in the kitchen. She showed how heavy the cast-iron irons were and how they were used on the cookstove as well as “ice box” used before refrigeration.
Jessie May Wallek demonstrated how butter was made using a crock butter churn. Most farms had a milk cow, so there was plenty of cream to skim off the milk. There were different kinds and sizes of butter molds to view and butter from one of the molds. She related the story of how she made butter from cream produced by her fathers milk cow. Then she sold it to Linney Grocery Store in Skidmore for her spending money in high school. She also talked about how her mother canned vegetables on a machine that sealed tin cans for later use.
Outside on the back porch Cathey Brown did a demonstration of how clothes were washed in years past. How the water had to be heated in a cast-iron kettle by burning wood and the clothes scrubbed on a wash board with homemade lye soap and hung on a line to be sun dried. Lye soap was made by combining hog lard saved from butchering a hog, with lye and boiling it in the kettle. After it reached the right consistency it was allowed to cool and then cut into usable pieces. Lye could be made by soaking white ash from burning wood.
Dick Segelkin talked about the tools and things on display in the garage and farm machinery. The Griffith family donated some farm machinery and a tractor pulled road grader if we would move it. Fred Stark, a friend of Dick’s, said he had the equipment to do that and with his grandson, Nick, driving the tractor, and granddaughter, Becky, keeping us company, got the job done.
Edwin Wallek demonstrated how the Fresno scraper was used to build the railroad bed when the train tracks were being laid in the 1800s. Another use for a Fresno was for digging tanks for cattle water. The implement is about the size of a wheelbarrow with handles but without the wheels. It’s front end is open and sharp to cut the dirt when pulled by a horse. When loaded with dirt, the front rises and the horseman guides the Fresno where needed.
Cathey’s grandson, Brandon Burt, was a big help in setting up the heavy displays on the outside. When it started raining, he saved the cotton from getting wet.
The students learned how the farmer planted cotton with a one or two row planter, how and why the jail was built in 1898 (to deal with rowdy cowboys from the several saloons in the small town) and heard numerous stories, some in first person from those who experienced them, and much more.
The members of the museum and Historical Society expressed thanks to the sheriff’s officer and Skidmore VFD for their help in escorting the children to the museum and Jimmy Jackson for taking the photos. Hearing a student say, “My grandma has one of those in her kitchen,” or, “My grandpa told me about that,” was heart warming.