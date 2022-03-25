I used to think that our area had a limited number of bird species. The ones I could name and identify were mockingbirds, bobwhite quail, sparrows (I didn’t know there were many different species), doves, cardinals, green jays, road runners, hummingbirds—and vultures.
Then I met Karen Benson, when she took one of my Spanish courses at Coastal Bend College. I soon learned from an ornithologist that South Texas is a birder’s paradise, with many birds living here all year, and others passing through in the spring and fall, or wintering here.
I also learned that avid birders come from all over the country to enjoy our South Texas birds.
We enjoyed several birding walks, both at the college and around our property. I was amazed that she could identify birds on the wing and simply by hearing them in the brush.
In contrast, I need them to visit the bird feeders outside our kitchen window, and stay long enough for me to get a good look at them. Either that, or sit on an electric line so that I can see them well when I’m out for a walk.
At Benson’s suggestion, I purchased a “National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America,” which has been quite useful for identifying our bird visitors.
I was encouraged by a remark in the book’s introduction: “Keep in mind…that not every bird seen can be identified, even by experts.”
Recently, our most numerous feeder customers are cardinals and green jays, with white-crowned sparrows a close third. We’ve also seen several brown-headed cowbirds.
I have learned to distinguish a house sparrow (with a gray breast) from a white-crowned sparrow (with a white stripe down his head and a Lincoln’s sparrow (no white stripe).
Since those are the sparrows that frequent our feeder, I haven’t been challenged to recognizing the other species yet.
However, I have “met” at our feeder tufted titmice, brown thrashers, house finches and Audubon’s orioles. I’m hoping to see more species this spring.
I remember that my dad always said that the arrival of scissor-tailed flycatchers were the sign that spring had arrived. I expect to start seeing them any time now.
However, since we haven’t had rain as of the writing of this column, it still doesn’t look very much like spring. We hope to get a good rain soon, and maybe we’ll then have some pretty wildflowers, as well as lots of scissor-tails.
Karen suggested that I submit my bird observations daily on the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website, where they inventory birds seen in locations in several countries, as well as throughout the US, and observe migrations. Their site includes an online guide to birds and birdwatching, where one can enter the size, color(s), location and description of birds and then see several photo options to help identify the species.
There are also articles such as “how to learn bird songs and calls,” “Understanding bird behavior” and “how to connect kids with birds and nature.”
I now keep a list on the kitchen cabinet of the birds we see at our feeders, or in the yard around the house, for the Cornell website.
Growing up in the country, I have possibly seen more birds than people in a city may encounter.
I remember when our daughters were young, we were accompanying my dad to check on the cows. As we walked through the pasture, he noticed a baby quail whose mother was not with it at the time.
He kneeled down and put his hand around the baby bird, so that Mariana and Elena could examine it closely. That was a special treat!
The serious birders often travel long distances to see a new species. In 2010, John Borntrager, an Amish farmer in the Clareville area of Bee County noted an unusual bird, which he identified as a Northern wheatear, then contacted fellow birder Jimmy Jackson to verify the identification (a standard procedure for ornithologists).
As word spread about the bird, which is normally seen in Alaska, hundreds of birders came from as far away as British Columbia, Pennsylvania and Colorado to see it. Borntrager had them sign his guest book, so he knew how far they had come to see the wheatear.
Our friend Jonnie Jordan was recently delighted to see a painted bunting at her feeder, one of the most colorful birds I have ever seen. We had one at our feeder several seasons ago, but haven’t seen one since. I’d like to invite him back!
It’s interesting to note that the birds that visit our feeder aren’t the same as those our friends see regularly. I guess each species select a good place to dine in their neighborhoods.
If you don’t already have them, I recommend putting up a bird feeder and purchasing a bird book so that you can identify your bird neighbors.
When it’s too cold and/or too dry for their food to be readily available, they will appreciate your generosity—and offer you the opportunity to get to know your colorful feathered friends.