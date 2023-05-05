A few entrepreneurs have found a niche by merging an age-old tradition with modern technology and creating an outdoor experience that is truly an adventure worth trying at least once.
Long ago, the tradition of spearing flounder at night was done by wading through shallow waters with a hand held torch and a primitive spear. As recently as a generation ago, gas lanterns were carried along to light up the shallows and steel mufti-pronged gigs were used, but the method of catching the tasty fish was still the same.
Better LED lighting, wading apparel and super tough stainless steel gigs have been about the only modern improvements to make the tradition more enticing to many anglers along the coastal shoreline.
A small market has evolved in the sport of gigging fish. A mostly younger generation of fishing guides offer chartered flounder gigging trips in highly specialized boats. Brandon Nguyen is a second generation flounder gigging angler who learned the trade from his father at a young age. He has been running Primitive Outdoors, a guide service, for the past year and a half.
Fishing on a flounder boat is a unique experience that blends hunting and angling on the water in the dark. It sounds easy enough. Spot a legal-sized flounder and stick a gig in it. However, it’s not quite that easy. This style of fishing requires patience, skill, good eyesight and a quick reaction time. Choosing a good guide like Nguyen will make the trip a worthy investment.
His 20 foot flat bottom craft leaves the dock around sunset powered by a quiet, smooth running, four-stroke outboard engine. As the boat approaches the shallow flounder beds, and darkness sets in, Nguyen shuts down the big motor and powers up a smaller fan engine mounted high above the outboard. This allows him to navigate waters less than a foot deep and also powers an array of powerful LED lights on the bow.
Focusing all of your senses on a small lighted area just off the front of the boat in complete darkness can be somewhat disorienting at first. Trying to spot a bottom dwelling flatfish that has been compared to a color changing chameleon can be challenging at best. An experienced guide can point them out, but it still takes a few attempts to figure it out.
Patience is the key. Eventually your eyes will get accustomed to the light and after a few sightings, you’ll be able to spot them on your own. Texas law defines a legal size flounder as 15 inches. Most experienced anglers and guides are a good judge of size.
Nguyen explained that you can use the gig as a measuring tool. The fish won’t easily spook, so you can flip the five inch gig alongside the flounder to judge if it’s 15 inches or longer.
Gigging is pretty much straight forward. A good steady aim is a plus. Gig the fish just behind the head (if you can tell head from tail). Now that you have a flailing fish on the end of a ten to twelve foot long pole, trying to get it in the boat without hitting someone else in the face or back of the head with the handle of the pole in a dark boat, is the next big challenge.
Although flounder fishing is a year-round sport, except for the closed season in November and part of December, anyone who has ever tried gigging fish will tell you it’s weather dependent. Clear water is a must and guides prefer some wave action or current which helps clear any sediment stirred up from the boat.
Most of the area guides will do their very best to put you on fish, but it is fishing and there can be slow periods between catches. The lull in action is still filled with adventure. Expect to see a variety of species such as sting rays including the graceful cownose ray, redfish, black drum, sheepshead, alligator gar and the occasional sea turtle.
For some added action, legal size sheepshead, black drum and gar are all species that can be taken with a gig. Just imagine the thrill after straining to see a nearly invisible flounder hugging the bottom when a four to five foot gar comes into view and you have mere seconds to react.
Several area charters offer bow fishing as well as gigging. If you are looking for a unique outdoor adventure, book a trip with one of our local guides. For more information on Primitive Outdoors, call Brandon Nguyen at 361-463-8533 or check them out on Facebook at “Primitive Outdoors - Bowfishing and Gigging in Rockport, Texas.”