South Texas Children’s Home Ministries has announced the following upcoming activities and invite the community to join them:
iCare conference
STCH Ministries Family Counseling is excited to host their 5th annual iCare Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Parkway Church in Victoria.
The annual iCare Conference exists to educate individuals who are on the front lines of caring for others. Educators and counselors can receive CEUs for attending the event, but one does not need to be an educator or counselor to attend.
Some of this year’s topics include: Behind the Screen: Social Media’s Impact on Behavior and Virtue, P.R.A.Y. – Reaching Out to Grievers, The Big Three: Instagram, Snapchat & TikTok, Conflict Communication Toolbox for Marriageand many more.
Cost is $30 per person. Lunchtime entertainment will be provided by comedian Rik Roberts.
Kelly Litvak, founder and executive director of Childproof America, will teach the concluding session of the conference, “Human Trafficking—An American Pandemic.”
For more information and to see a full list of topics visit www.STCHM.org/iCare. If you cannot attend in person there is a virtual option available.
Golf Classic
STCH Ministries has also announced their annual Golf Classic and the return of the awards dinner this year.
The Golf Classic will be held at the Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club in San Antonio on Oct. 25. The event raises funds to support the needs of children and families. Join STCH Ministries for a day on the greens – not only is it a time to network, connect and work on your swing – but also support children and families by healing hearts and sharing hope.
Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. The registration deadline to guarantee shirt sizes is Sept. 24.