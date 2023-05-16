Camping is a great way to make new friends. Whether you are so-called primitive camping in a tent or prefer the amenities of a camper, you’re bound to meet people and strike up new friendships.
There is something special about getting away from the urban lifestyle, even if it’s just for a few days. Camping is an inexpensive way to do just that. Since the COVID-19 restrictions a few years ago, the entire industry has witnessed a huge expansion.
Camper sales were so popular that manufacturers couldn’t keep up. It was nearly impossible to find a camper on a dealer’s lot. It took an average of six months to order a new one. Campgrounds and state parks were at full capacity and reservations were hard to get.
Recently, sales have declined slightly and manufacturers have caught up with demand, but camping has not slowed down much at all. Yes, there were some who tried it and camping just wasn’t for them. For most, they enjoyed it so much that camping is now part of their lifestyle.
A tent, sleeping bag and a few supplies is all you really need to enjoy an overnight trip. If you decide to go with some creature comforts, there are some great deals out there on used campers. Consider starting small, and take into account, you’ll need a sufficient vehicle to pull a travel trailer.
Most campgrounds, especially state parks will have a lake, river or some sort of water feature for swimming, boating, fishing or just taking in the scenery. Some offer hiking trails and great wildlife and bird viewing opportunities.
If you’ve never camped before, try it, it’s an inexpensive, enjoyable vacation. Just talk with someone who camps on a regular basis and you’ll get plenty of reasons why they like doing it. Being outdoors, close to nature, peaceful and quiet, no walls, fences or borders, cooking outside, sitting around a campfire and meeting new friends are just some of the enjoyable benefits.
The laid-back, relaxed atmosphere that comes with camping just lends itself to socializing. There is a type of camaraderie that campers have between each other. People with different lifestyles, backgrounds and income appreciate and respect fellow campers.
Not all, but most people that you meet while camping are more than happy to strike up a conversation, one that may never have happened in another setting.
I worked at a state park campground for several years. My wife and I also have a camper and frequently stayed at campgrounds. It is a unique experience. Most of the sites in which we stayed were quite spacious, but you will have neighbors, especially on the weekends when the parks are full.
If you like things a bit quieter and you can get away during the week, weekdays are much more relaxing.
Cooking outside is such an integral part of the camping experience that dinner invites between neighbors are a common occurrence. We enjoy the cooking so much that we have an elaborate set-up containing an outdoor camp kitchen that includes a stove, grill and smoker. Needless to say, we always have enough food for invited guests.
If you are willing to enjoy the company of others, evenings around a campfire become social events. Plenty of stories are told and many new friendships are made under the warm glow of a campfire.
Before you know it, you’ll be exchanging contact information. Don’t be surprised to find yourself coordinating your next trip with friends that you met while camping.