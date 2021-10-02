South Texas Trail Riders Inc. will hold the Harvey J. Tinnell Memorial play day ride in memory of Sudie Camp Oct. 8-10 at the Bee County Expo Center. Families are welcomed, and the event open to everyone.
Cost is: adult members – $20, minor members – $10, adult non-members – $30, minor non-members – $15.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday
5-9 p.m. – Registration
6-7:30 p.m. – Supper (provided while it lasts)
Saturday
7 a.m. – Cattle Call – Breakfast tacos by Mike Dunn Ray Garcia & Crew
9 a.m. – Ride Out
1 p.m. – Lunch at the Expo Center
4 p.m. – Play Day begins. Register before 2 p.m.
6-7 p.m. – Play Day continues
Sunday
7 a.m. – Cattle Call – Pastry for breakfast
8 a.m. – Christian Fellowship
9 a.m. – Ride out for those interested
For information: contact Mike Dunn, Trail Boss at 361-779-0715 or Vicki Gannaway at 210-378-4846 or visit www.STTR.net.