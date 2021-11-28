Heather Marie Szuminski and Robert Ansel Lamb were united in marriage on Sunday, July 4, at the Fremont Foundry in Seattle, Washington with Greg Johnson officiating the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ernest and Teresa (Davis) Szuminski of San Antonio. and the granddaughter of former longtime Beeville residents, Rose Davis and the late Ernest Davis of San Antonio and the late Ernest and Elizabeth Szuminski of Pennsylvania.
The groom is the son of Dave Lamb and Susan Holland of Republic, Missouri. He is the grandson of the late Naomi and Ansel Lamb of Monett, Missouri, and the late Viola and Beverly Herndon of Springfield, Missouri.
Sarah Szuminski, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. The groom’s friend, Matt Richardson, served as best man. Bridesmaids were Sarah Montez and Christina Ngo. Groomsmen were Chase Carlisle and Ben Fedewa. Nieces of the bride, Madison and Emma Szuminski, were flower girls.
The bride was escorted by her father down a rose petal covered aisle on a rooftop terrace, overlooking Lake Union and the Seattle skyline. She wore an ivory satin gown by Alure Bridals. It was designed with an illusion neckline with a fitted sweetheart bodice and flared from the knees skirt with a stunning lace motif hemmed train. The illusion back featured lace with satin covered buttons from the waist to the neckline.
She wore a pearl comb in her hair and held an ivory handkerchief of heirloom Irish lace from her mother and maternal grandmother. Her bouquet was a cascading arrangement of fushia, pink, coral and white roses and peonies with a tiny gold aviator wings pin, from her father, attached to the base.
A string trio performed prior to and during the ceremony. Siblings of the bride and groom, Kate Holland and Jason Szuminski, each gave inspirational and poetry readings.
Following the ceremony, guests moved down to an adjoining terrace for cocktails and appetizers, mingling and enjoying the rooftop sunset. After cocktails, guests flowed back to the main terrace for dinner and dancing with city fireworks lighting the sky. The reception ended with the bride and groom departing through a sparkler send-off.
On Saturday, July 3, the groom’s mother, Susan Holland and aunt, Sharon Graham hosted a rehearsal dinner at Serafina Italian restaurant for the family and bridal party. Everyone enjoyed the relaxing atmosphere in anticipation of the wedding celebration.
The couple spent a week-long honeymoon in Jamaica. They make their home in Seattle.