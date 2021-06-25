Most people have done little traveling in the past year. Other than doctor visits to Corpus Christi, our travel has been limited to the Texas map—looking up the locations of the many spam calls that show up on our phone (and we don’t answer).
We’ve had calls from several unincorporated communities: Rosharon (near Galveston); Benton (a ghost town southwest of San Antonio); Briggs (in Burnet County); and Porter (near Houston). Slightly more interesting towns are Frisco, where the first season of “Dallas” was filmed, and Euless, a community in Tarrant County, near Fort Worth, that has the largest community of Tongans outside the Polynesian country of Tonga—and also a large number of Nepalese refugees from Bhutan.
How the spam callers located these locations for their calls is a question I can’t answer.
I’ve had more fun returning to my pastime of enjoying the great variety of Spanish vocabulary to be learned from the Texas map. In the past years, I’ve written three columns on that topic but still haven’t covered all the Spanish-named places—and I’ve been encouraged by readers to write about more of them.
Since the Spaniards were the first Europeans to visit the area which is now Texas, it seems logical that they would have named many of the locations they passed through, especially in the seemingly endless flatlands. However, although they did give either Spanish or Náhuatl (the most common indigenous language) names to several places, I found that Anglo settlers selected Spanish names for a number of towns named in the later 1800s.
Spanish explorer Francisco Vázquez de Coronado may have been the first to provide a Spanish name for a region of Texas that he explored in 1541, searching for the mythical city of Quivira, filled with gold. He crossed into what is now the Panhandle and referred to the “Llano Estacado,” the “stockaded” plains created by the steep escarpments on the eastern, northern and western sides of the plains, so prominent that they are visible from satellites.
A ghost town in the Lubbock area bears the name of “Estacado.”
However, El Paso is the oldest Spanish settlement in Texas, named “El Paso del Norte” in 1598 by explorer Juan de Oñate, who celebrated the first Thanksgiving in what is now the United States on April 30 of that year. He and his fellow celebrants gave thanks for surviving the long trip across the Chihuahua Desert and reaching the best place to pass through the long Rocky Mountain chain.
The first settlement, now Ciudad Juárez, was on the south side of the Río Grande del Norte, but the village on the north side of the river, now El Paso, developed in 1680, after the Pueblo Revolt in Santa Fé drove the Spanish residents of that colony south for several years.
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe was constructed in 1756 on what was later to be called Comal Springs, in Central Texas, but abandoned a couple of years later because of Comanche threats. The Spanish originally referred to the springs as “Las Fontanas” (the fountains), but later used “Comal,” the Náhuatl name for a flat cooking dish, probably because of the shallow basin through which the Guadalupe River runs. Comal is now the name of the county in which New Braunfels is located.
Metate Creek, sometimes misspelled “Matate,” in Atascosa County (where Pleasanton is located) is another Náhuatl word referring to the carved stone used to grind corn for tortillas. The creek evidently contains hard rocks suitable for this purpose.
“Llano,” which means “plain,” isn’t an appropriate name for a town in the Hill Country, north of San Antonio. It turns out that the English-speaking settlers misunderstood the Spanish name of the nearby river, “Río de los Chanas,” (a band of Tonkawa Indians), and eventually changed “Chanas” to “Llano.”
Lamesa, located south of Lubbock on land flat as a table, was appropriately named by a member of the townsite company board when it was founded in 1903.
Pampa, a railroad stop, was named by the manager of the White Deer Land Company in 1888, who had seen the pampas of Argentina and thought the “flat rolling plains” of the Panhandle resembled them. “Pampa” is a Quechua word, possibly the only one on the Texas map.
Another Panhandle railway town, Vega, was given the Spanish name for “meadow” by its early settlers in 1903.
We associate the Pedernales River with President Lyndon Johnson, because it runs by his ranch near Johnson City. “Pedernales” means “flint rocks,” which are found in the river.
Lajitas, on the Río Grande River near the Big Bend National Park, was named, probably by its early Spanish settlers in the late 1500s, for the small flat rocks in the area. Its more recent fame is having a beer-drinking goat as its purported mayor.
One of my research resources is Fred Tarpley’s “1001 Texas Place Names”, and in it I found a puzzle: “Talpacata Creek,” in Bee County, a Karankawan name for “tadpole.”
I’m a Bee County native, and I know quite a bit about our county and its history, but I’ve never heard of Talpacata Creek. If any readers can educate me, I will certainly appreciate it.
In the meantime, enjoy living in a state providing so much multilingual adventure!