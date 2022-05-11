When my sister and I were young, celebrating Mother’s Day was a challenge for us, since we only went shopping with our mother. Our dad was busy on the farm/ranch, and left all the shopping to Mama. Mother’s Day surprises were definitely a challenge.
I remember making homemade Mother’s Day cards, offering gifts of a certain number of hours of dishwashing. And, usually at the last minute, Daddy did take us shopping to purchase a gift, but it was difficult to decide what to get for her. After I got my driver’s license, shopping was easier.
Although our modern American version of Mother’s Day has been celebrated since the early 20th century, there have been traditional celebrations of mothers and motherhood throughout the world for thousands of years.
In 1905, in Grafton, West Virginia, Anna Jarvis decided to remember her mother, who had just died, at the Andrews Methodist Church, which is now considered the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”
She promoted the holiday honoring mothers so well that by 1911 all states in the U.S. were observing Mother’s Day, and in 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure making it an official holiday. Ironically, Mother’s Day became so popular and so commercialized with cards and purchased gifts, that Anna eventually lobbied to remove the day from the calendar. (But that effort was not successful, obviously.)
Mother’s Day is now the day on which more phone calls are made than on any other day of the year.
Since my own mother passed away in 1986, I can’t call her or give her a gift or Mother’s Day card, but I can remember her, and also my grandmothers, whom we also celebrated on Mother’s Day as long as they were living.
Mary Nancy Chesnutt Cude was born in 1915 and grew up in Cadiz, Texas, in the Chesnutt home right across the road from the Cadiz Baptist Church. She attended the Cadiz County Line School, which was a city block’s length east of her home, through the 10th grade, which was as high as the country schools offered.
There were no school buses then, so her younger brother Fred, who was 13 at the time, drove her and several neighbors in to attend the Beeville High School for their senior year, while he attended eighth grade there. (No driver’s licenses existed then—just the ability to drive was necessary.) The 11th grade was as far as schools went at that time.
According to a diary, my mother would have liked to go to college and study music, after she graduated from high school in 1933. But that was the height of the Depression, and no money was available for college studies. After graduation, Mary Nancy helped her mother, made quilts and raised turkeys, a common money-raising activity for young people at that time.
She married William Leslie (Bill) Cude, Jr., February 28, 1941, and became the busy wife of a farmer/rancher, made even busier by my arrival at the end of 1945, and my sister Catherine’s in 1952. When I started school, she volunteered as a room mother, organizing and/or helping with all the class parties, every year for the six years I was in elementary school, then for the following six years of Catherine’s elementary career.
After we graduated, she continued her housewife activities, especially the sewing she had been doing since childhood, in addition to crocheting and other handwork for variety. She loved shopping, especially for fabric bargains, which her good friend at Anthony’s Department Store often called to her attention.
The telephone provided her with a good link to family and friends. She loved antiques, especially furniture items that had been in the family for many years. And she enjoyed plants, exchanging many cuttings with my great aunt Iva Cude Taylor and with several friends who also loved them.
However, when they came along, she loved her grandchildren more than anything else. I think one of the happiest days of her life was when she learned that Al had accepted a position at then Bee County College, and we would be moving from Austin, where we had attended graduate school, to Beeville. She was happy when our girls—and my sister’s children, when they lived close enough for a couple of years—could spend time with her.
When we were young, Catherine and I also honored our grandmothers on Mother’s Day. Our Grandmother Chesnutt was an excellent cook, making biscuits for breakfast every morning and yeast rolls for lunch. She canned many vegetables from their large garden. In addition to feeding her family, she hosted many visiting ministers and song leaders for the Cadiz church.
My Grandmother Cude lived just down the road from us, in the Viggo Community, and we spent a lot of time with her, when our parents had events that didn’t involve us, like helping hold elections. She taught us to play the piano, and entertained everyone at family gatherings. We always requested “Down Yonder,” which she played so energetically that her wood-frame house vibrated.
Although I can no longer celebrate Mother’s Day with my mother and grandmothers, it gives me much pleasure to remember them.