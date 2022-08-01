Beeville residents have a street party to look forward to on Aug. 13. Dalé 107.1 FM KRXB, a local Tejano radio station in Beeville, will be bringing this street party to Beeville free of charge. The party will take place at 110 E. Bowie St. and will last from 1 p.m. to midnight. Initially, the party was scheduled to start at 2 p.m., however the time was changed so all the bands could have a chance to play.
Fred Moron, the owner of Dalé 107.1, is proud to host this street party. According to Moron, the street party is designed to celebrate Dalé 107.1’s fifth year in business, along with Tejano music in general. Dalé 107.1 prides itself in playing “Everything under the sun, and then some.”
According to Moron, the idea to throw a party for Dalé 107.1’s fifth anniversary came to fruition in the middle of July and took three weeks to fully prepare.
“Tejano bands are still alive and people need to appreciate the music that we grew up with,” said Moron. “We are losing a lot of Latinos to pop and rap and other music other than Tejano. We need to bring it back. This is just exposing the kids to Tejano music. They will be able to come here and watch people party and dance and have a good time.
“... I feel I’m a vehicle for the communication between the customers that we have and the activities we have going on.”
The street party will include live music, with international Tejano star and Grammy nominee Juan P. Moreno headlining the party. Moreno is originally from Mathis. Moreno will be playing with his Tejano group, The Renegades.
In addition to Moreno, other bands will include:
• Indomable
• Lorenzo Ortiz
• David Trevino and Frankie Gonzales y el grupo los Tremendos
• Leo Puga y los Dominates
• Junior Robles
Dalé 107.1 will also be unveiling a wall mural during the event. The mural was created by Calistro Garcia.
Along with the mural unveiling and live music throughout the night, the street party will also include food, arts and craft vendors, children’s games and a moonwalk for the children. Dalé 107.1 will also be giving away bumper stickers, T-shirts and mugs at the event.
Moron is offering sponsorships as well. Dalé 107.1 will feature radio spots for its sponsors. TLC Pharmacy is a major sponsor that Moron thanked for its contribution.
Moron is still accepting vendors for the street party. Those who wish to set up a stand at the street party should call Moron at 361-362-1071.
