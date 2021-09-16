The Coastal Bend Self-Advocates Chapter of Texas Advocates was named “Chapter of the Year” at the statewide organization’s annual conference in Denton, bringing home the coveted award even though local members were not able to attend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited that our chapter’s recent accomplishments were recognized by the leaders of our state organization and our peers,” said Coastal Bend Self-Advocates’ Co-Advisor Sandra Salinas. “We made great progress in the period engaging and serving adults with intellectual and development disabilities, and our work made a big difference in many of their lives. The Chapter is enthusiastic about the year ahead, which we expect will be every bit as successful.”
Coastal Bend Self-Advocates is one of 20 local chapters of Texas Advocates (TA) across the state. Along with the 19 other self-governing chapters, its members are active in outreach to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, community service, public education and advocacy activities with state legislators, local elected officials and community organizations in the region that promote the wellbeing of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Chapter members meet with elected officials, and serve on statewide committees and task forces, including the Texas Disability Policy Consortium.
In 2020, The Coastal Bend Self-Advocates were among seven chapters of TA to launch a Next Chapter Book Club for residents in the local region with IDD, supported by funding by the Texas Council on Developmental Disabilities, with assistance from the Tocker Foundation.
Next Chapter Book Clubs (NCBCs) were begun two decades ago in Ohio. Each NCBC provides a unique, community-based reading experience for adolescents and adults with Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual and development disabilities.
In January 2020, The Coastal Bend Self-Advocates’ Book Club’s first four members started meeting in local venues, such as The Coffee Barrell and Dairy Queen, but COVID-19 soon required the growing group to meet virtually, and club members were not to be slowed down. They have members meeting via Zoom from all over, including Beeville, Sinton, Taft and Alice.
“We now get together every Saturday on Zoom,” said Chapter Co-Advisor Stephanie Salinas-Valdez, who also co-facilitates book club activities with Sandra Salinas.
“Not only do members enjoy reading books together, they also enjoy having a new social outlet and making new friends, whom they often communicate with by phone or through social media between club meetings. The NCBC is an outstanding way for individuals no longer in school to continue making friends, getting out into their communities and reading books of all types for pleasure.”
Membership in the Coastal Bend Next Chapter Book Club is free and open to individuals 18 and older with an IDD. Books are provided at no charge to members, and the Club meetings may focus on reading, discussing a book already ready or getting to know fellow book club members better.
“Texas Advocates” is continuing to expand the NCBC model across the state,” said Deborah Wallace, the organization’s co-Executive Director. “We have NCBCs in many regions, and a recent program evaluation shows members are very satisfied with this innovative program. In addition to promoting new friendships, our seven NCBCs help members become more engaged in the local community and encourage them to practice self-advocacy and decision-making. Asked how they would change club meetings, more than 90% of members say simply they would like to meet more often. That says a lot.”
“Some members are going through medical issues, and this club really helps keep them going, gives them something of interest to focus on,” said Salinas-Valdez.
For more information about The Coastal Bend Next Chapter Book Club, the Corpus Christi Texas Advocates Chapter, or about starting a Next Chapter Book Club in your community, email Deborah at Deborah.wallace@texadvocates.org.
About Texas Advocates
The Association for Texas Advocates, Inc.—known throughout the state as “Texas Advocates” or “TA”—is the_ Lone Star State’s only nonprofit founded by and for adults with IDD and governed completely by individuals with IDD promoting their development and the improvement of their self-advocacy knowledge and skills as well as their full inclusion in all aspects of community life statewide. Founded in 1983 and granted 501(c)(3) status by the IRS in 1991, the organization’s mission is to eliminate the unfair treatment of Texas individuals with IDD and advocate for better services and supports to meet their needs.
For more information, visit www.texadvocates.org.