Texas artists ‘curbside’ exhibition opens Aug. 1

BEEVILLE – With concerns about the rise of Covid-19 cases in the community, the Beeville Art Museum has closed its indoor space to the public, but welcomes art-lovers to drive by the outdoor Texas Artists Exhibition on view from Aug. 1-29.
Beginning at the intersection of N. Harrison and 401 E. Fannin, visitors will be able to enjoy more than 40 works reproduced and displayed on the fence surrounding the museum’s park. Guests can learn more about their favorite artists and works, including opportunities for purchase, on their phone via a QR code or a printed list located by the first image. All of the artists hail from Texas, and the works chosen for the show include paintings, photography, ceramics, fused glass, fiber, drawings, prints and mixed media.
Tracy Saucier, Director of the Museum, stated, “This seemed like a creative solution to an ongoing concern in the community. The Texas Artists Exhibition is a favorite for both artists and visitors, and this allows us to present this wonderful exhibition, while still following social-distancing and other safety protocols.” The museum’s innovative summer programming will continue with Art to Go kits and Zoom arts classes as previously scheduled.
The Beeville Art Museum, located at 401 E. Fannin, is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. To contact the museum, call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org. They are currently closed to inside visitors due to Covid-19.
More happenings
The museum will also offer a free virtual summer class today (July 30) for ages 5-12. The woekshop is free and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Pre-rgistration by email required. Email Sydney@BAMTexas.org. Call ahead for curbside, contactless supply pickup.