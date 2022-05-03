We have many colorful birds that reside here in South Texas. The green jays, lesser goldfinches, Audubon’s orioles and cardinals all sport vivid colors. But we still get excited when other brilliantly clad species drop in during migration. The spring migration is wildly colorful as many species are in breeding plumage. Male painted buntings top the list.
But the males of other species can be equally striking. That other redbird, the summer tanager, is a beautiful shade of rose-red, and this bird rivals our resident cardinals for the color red. The tanager is only here for the breeding season, but our cardinals seem dingy in comparison while it is here.
Eastern bluebirds should be here year-round. However, we have not had any bluebirds since that severe winter storm in February 2021. I’m sure that their population will bounce back eventually, but they are missing from my bird community this spring.
Then there is that other blue bird: the indigo bunting. This migrant rarely stays to breed here, but it is gorgeous while it is passing through. It looks like a tiny piece of the sky has fallen onto your lawn. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s website notes that they are nicknamed “blue canaries.” Like actual canaries, the indigo buntings sing a cheerful, bouncy song. The song is a “high, sharp warble with most phrases repeated.” Sibley renders the repeated notes as “Fire. Fire. Where? Where? Here. Here.” Indigo buntings are widespread during the summer months in the eastern United States. The males sing for hours on end, usually perched on telephone lines or the wooded edges of rural roads.
During the spring migration, large numbers of indigo buntings show up at water drips and sprays and feeders offering small seeds. Many of the birds in a flock are brown or mottled brown-and-blue. This is because the females and winter males are brown. As they return to their breeding grounds, the males gradually molt their brownish feathers and grow bright blue ones. Since molting requires a few weeks, it is not surprising that many of the early-arriving male buntings are patchy blue.
Indigo buntings were made famous in the 1960s as the research animal in bird migration studies. Scientists found that these buntings migrate at night, using the stars for navigation. Captive birds were placed in funnel-shaped cages with an ink pad on the floor. The sky above was visible to the birds. As the migration urge, called Zugunruhe, came over the captives, they exhibited anxious behavior and increased activity at night. Zugunruhe is a German word composed of “Zug” (move, migration) and “unruhe” meaning restlessness.
Furthermore, as the restless birds hopped around in the funnel cage, they left inky footprints on the paper sides of the cage. These footprints were strongly directional, to the north in the spring and south during autumn. The researchers replaced the natural starry sky with a planetarium simulation and found the same behavior. When they manipulated the simulation to the “wrong” starfield for the season, the birds attempted to migrate towards the appropriate but artificial starry north (in spring). These experiments indicate that indigo buntings do use the stars for navigation. However, they do not recognize any one star or constellation but instead, use the stars as clues to direction. Subsequent research has indicated that the magnetic field may be equally important in navigation. Such a small bird, but with such connection to the planet and stars.
Although the indigo bunting may be the most common small passerine (perching bird) in North America, it is generally not a breeder here in South Texas. You will have to be satisfied with seeing this “scrap of the sky with wings” for just a few days during April and May. But what a lovely “scrap” it is.