The Joe Barnhart Foundation provides many beneficial programs to the citizens of Beeville. The foundation is responsible for the Bee County Library, several public parks and scholarship programs. In addition to this, they founded the Beeville Art Museum which is located in a lovely Victorian home built in 1910 by the R.L. Hodges family.
In 1981, the house and surrounding property were purchased by Dr. Joe Barnhart of Houston. Dr. Barnhart, who originally grew up in Beeville, envisioned a community where educational and cultural opportunities were available to all citizens. In 2002, an addition was constructed to allow for classroom and exhibit space. It is surrounded by a public park where events are held, and citizens can enjoy strolling the lush, peaceful grounds.
The Beeville Art Museum is dedicated to art education and showcases exhibitions of Texas artists and other Texas museums. The museum is mentored by the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston which assists in the development of operation policies and educational programs.
Tracy Saucier, the director of the museum, provided the following information on the programs the museum provides:
• BAM-BISD Comprehensive Arts Program – provides tours of the museum and classes
• Writing workshops in conjunction with Houston’s Writers in the Schools, which is an annual contest for students enrolled in art classes at the junior and senior high school levels
• Professional development and art supply budgets for BISD art teachers
• On-site art classes for pre-k and kindergarten campuses
In addition to these educational programs, the museum hosts several activities for the community. These include:
• BAM to Go: Art kits that can be picked up and taken home with art activities for kids and families to do
• Kids ArtSpace: An area dedicated for self-directed art activities that correlate to a story book
• Screening under the stars: Family movie night on the lawn
• Toddler time: Adults bring their toddlers for games, activities and socialization time
• Summer art camps and One Day workshops throughout the year
• Family studio time on Saturdays and one night during the week
• BAM Future Artists: Students in grades 7-12 engage in activities and team projects to promote leadership and critical thinking skills through art
• Cooperative programs with the Boy/Girl scouts of America
• Scavenger hunts based on exhibitions
• Adult workshops, tours and lectures
• Activities for local Boys/Girls Club
• Activities for retirement communities
Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to help with these programs at the museum. Field trips are provided for active, adult volunteers. Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact the assistant director of the museum, Corlie Weed.
When asked what else citizens should know about the museum, Saucier had this to say, “The Beeville Art Museum and adjacent Joe Barnhart Park were developed/maintained and are funded by The Joe Barnhart Foundation for the citizens of Beeville and surrounding area. They are free and open to everyone. We encourage citizens to take advantage of museum programming and enjoy the Joe Barnhart Park (dawn to dusk). The park consists of several benches, a Little Free Library, a lovely pond, bocce/boule court (you can check out the equipment at the museum), and a ‘turquoise table’ (a symbol of hospitality, a safe place to sit down and connect over a cup of coffee or glass of sweet tea). We ask that you honor the posted hours and take away any trash you may have with you.”
Thanks to the Joe Barnhart Foundation, the citizens of Beeville have a valuable resource with an art museum that is dedicated to art education in our schools and cultural enriching events for everyone to enjoy.
The museum is located at 401 E. Fannin Street. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. The contact number is 361-358-8615.
Information about the art museum and the events held there can be found on the BAM Facebook page or their website https://BAMTexas.org.